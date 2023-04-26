Pinecrest HS Vs UP Baseball for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest junior Bryant Kimbrell makes contact with a pitch against Union Pines at home Tuesday in the 12-1 win.

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

Missing nearly two weeks due to a back injury, Pinecrest junior Bryant Kimbrell came back to the diamond rejuvenated to start the game on the mound, and his bat was the finishing touches for the Patriots in a 12-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference baseball win in five innings over Union Pines at home Tuesday night.

After jogging off the mound in the fifth inning, Kimbrell moments later roped a ball to straight away centerfield with the bases loaded to push the lead out to a mercy rule-margin with a walk-off grand slam off a pitch from Union Pines’ Tyler Lewis.

Pinecrest HS Vs UP Baseball for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest's Grayson Hudgins covers first base against Union Pines in the final home regular season game for the Patriots.
Pinecrest HS Vs UP Baseball for The Pilot Newspaper

Union Pines catcher Mayson Dear blocks a pitch in the dirt against Pinecrest Tuesday.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days