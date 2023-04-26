Missing nearly two weeks due to a back injury, Pinecrest junior Bryant Kimbrell came back to the diamond rejuvenated to start the game on the mound, and his bat was the finishing touches for the Patriots in a 12-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference baseball win in five innings over Union Pines at home Tuesday night.
After jogging off the mound in the fifth inning, Kimbrell moments later roped a ball to straight away centerfield with the bases loaded to push the lead out to a mercy rule-margin with a walk-off grand slam off a pitch from Union Pines’ Tyler Lewis.
“I knew I could end it with one swing. In the at-bats when I faced him, he wasn’t really giving me anything to hit. If he did, I just missed it,” Kimbrell said. “I finally got that pitch, and I didn’t miss it.”
From the dugout, junior first baseman Grayson Hudgins said there was a buzz in the dugout when the Patriots’ (20-3, 10-1 Sandhills) murderers’ row of Colby Wallce and Kimbrell stepped into the batter’s box with the bases loaded.
“Me and coach (Chris) Calcutt, our JV coach, literally called it. Coach Calcutt was like, ‘He’s about to go deep right here.’ And I said, ‘I bet he is.’ We thought Colby was going to do it, and Colby made a great diving slide into first because the first baseman wasn’t on the bag, so it all worked out,” Hudgins said.
With a 7-0 lead, Wallace was the first up to try and end the game with a grand slam, but his speed extended the game with two outs when he hit a sharp grounder to third base. Diving into first, Wallace beat the tag of the first baseman who wasn’t covering the bag, and that set up Kimbrell’s homer.
The win marks the eighth time in 23 full seasons the Patriots have surpassed 20 wins. That win, and Southern Lee topping Lee County, further distanced the Patriots in first with another conference title secured.
The Patriots took advantage of errors by the Vikings (11-12, 5-6 Sandhills) in the middle innings. An error extended, or led to runs scoring in, the second, third and fourth innings for Pinecrest at the plate.
“They’ve got to lock in more mentally, and making the same mistake over, and over, and over, and over again, at some point that’s on you,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “Mentally we’ve got to do a better job. You’ve got to know when the ball’s in play where you’re supposed to be and where you’re supposed to be going.”
Pinecrest’s hustle also added to the pressure of the four errors posted by the visitors.
“What I really liked was our hustle on the basepaths. If there was a bobble, we were going hard. We wanted to get down the line with hard 90s to put pressure on the defense, and I think we did that tonight,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said.
Hudgins tied the game up in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single. The No. 9 batter in the Pinecrest order drove home a pair of runs in the contest.
“(Hewitt) always tells us at the bottom of the lineup to set the table, and the top half will clean it all up. I’ve just been trying to think that way when I approach into the box,” Hudgins said.
A bases-loaded walk in the second gave Pinecrest a 2-1 lead before J.C. Woolard slapped a single to left field with the bases loaded, and a fielding error drove home all three base runners for an early 5-1 lead.
That early advantage helped Kimbrell settle in on the mound after a run scored in the top of the first. Kimbrell threw five innings, struck out six batters and allowed three hits.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team. I threw it in there and Union Pines hit the ball, they did their job. My defense just stepped up and did their jobs,” Kimbrell said. “I think that the break I had, I needed it to let everything heal. I came back better than I was before. I was eager to get back out here.”
Delivering game one pitching victories with ease throughout the early portion of the conference slate before the injury, Hewitt saw Kimbrell simply do the job asked of him Tuesday. Kimbrell had four hits in the win.
“Coming off of being hurt with his lower back, we didn’t know what we were going to get. He had been swinging it well in practice, and had a good bullpen,” Hewitt said. “I wanted to see him compete. It’s rivalry week so let’s get out there and compete, and I thought he executed his pitches well, and he was efficient.”
The lone run on Kimbrell came when he hit lead-off batter Mayson Dear in the opening at-bat, and the Vikings’ catcher scored later on a sacrifice fly from Austin Mooring.
“That’s what we try to do. That’s our thing. We scored without a hit,” Marion said.
Pinecrest and Union Pines close out the regular season at Union Pines Thursday. Since dropping the conference opener to Richmond, Pinecrest has won 10 straight in the conference, and with it has come a better level of chemistry with the players.
“I feel like Richmond caught us. Our team chemistry was there, but now we are all hanging out on weekends, we’re texting, and it’s much different than hit was early on in the season,” Hudgins said.
In other county baseball action, North Moore lost 10-7 to Bartlett Yancey on the road Monday, and then 5-4 at home to the Bucs Tuesday. North Moore closes the regular season at home against Seaforth Thursday.