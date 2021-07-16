When the pressure is on standing over a 6-footer for par or eyeing down a tricky chip, Gina Kim never lets the situations get too big for her.
The rising Duke senior had a day full of those moments Friday playing a total of 38 holes in the round of 16 and quarterfinal matches.
“It’s been stressful all day, not going to lie,” Kim said. “I kept giving myself heart attacks out there, but this isn’t my first rodeo. I’ve been in this situation before so I felt like I had it in my to pull it through.”
Some of the stress was self-inflicted in the quarterfinal match against Jessica Spicer, but Kim found a way to channel that inner-confidence to fuel a win in 19 holes and earn a spot in Saturday morning’s semifinals against Allisen Corpuz.
“My coach has always told me that if I’m in that high-stress situation, I should enjoy it because you are good enough to be in this situation,” Kim said. “As stressed out as I was, I fully embraced it.”
Kim said her comfort zone in match play has been the closing stretch on Pinehurst No. 2, and over that stretch once again, she showed mental toughness when shots weren’t ending up how she planned.
On the 15th tee with the match tied, where it had been for the previous eight holes, she watched her shot go online with the flag and roll off the back. Her chip into the green rolled passed the pin that was tucked on the right side of the green, leaving her a lengthy par putt that she rolled home.
“I just feel like these last few holes are my territory,” Kim said.
The scene that followed was a common one throughout the match as Kim followed with a fist pump and a cheer from her mother, Sangsuk, who was on the bag.
“We just know each other so well. She knows exactly when I’m nervous, even though I don’t try to show it,” Kim said. “Just having her support and a couple pats on the back really just calms me down.
Kim had momentum building saves to half the hole on the eighth, 13th and 14th holes.
The 17th hole was won by Spicer to carry the match to level entering the 18th hole. Kim’s putter sent her from one side of the green to off the other side with her second shot on the par-3 as Spicer rolled in a par.
While the closing set of holes delivered Kim through the first round of match play, it was the first hole in the playoff where she finished off both Spicer and Addison Baggarly.
Kim was the last players the field for match play, claiming a par on the third playoff hole on Wednesday, and the frequent flyer at the North & South now playing in her fifth championship, carries that thought with her.
“Being No. 32 on the seed, I like that underdog kind of status,” she said. “Winning one of these would be a dream come true.
In the other quarterfinal matches, Corpuz defeated Blair Stockett 6 and 4. Anna Morgan won 4 and 3 over Rina Tatematsu. Megan Schofill defeated Kelly Sim in 19 holes.
