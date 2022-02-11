Many times high school student-athletes don’t quite understand or appreciate the lessons their coaches are trying to instill in real time.
From stern conversations and repetitive drills in practice, the reason can sometimes be lost by the players.
Pinecrest girls basketball coach Ronshau Cole has a way of getting the best out of his athletes in that fashion.
“He’s not always on your side. Well he is, but he isn’t,” Pinecrest senior Brittney Sparrow said. “He will disagree with certain things, but then you will learn that he was right in certain situations.
“He definitely will push you through everything. He will push you hard to the point of where you are like, ‘What are you doing?’ But in the end, it helps out. It really does.”
Through that guidance, the players have produced results at an expedited rate over the last six seasons Cole has been the head coach. Monday marked a milestone for Cole as the Pinecrest girls secured his 100th coaching victory at Southern Lee.
“That’s a testament to them. We’re happy about the 100 wins. I’ll take the accolade, but if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have 100 wins,” Cole said. “A special thanks to all the ladies in the Lady Patriots program past and present. Thank you to my coaching staff, Pinecrest administration, parents and all supporters.”
In the heat of the final week of the Sandhills Athletic Conference season where the Patriots are locked into another high finish in the conference standings, the win gave him a chance to look back on what has occurred over the last six seasons.
“We had that first year and then the next year came and we won the conference. We played in the conference tournament, but didn’t win it. The following year we were back-to-back conference champs and we also won the conference tournament,” Cole said. “We are just looking to get back there. As long as you can give these young ladies an experience to remember, that’s the biggest thing. You want to make an impact in their life.”
Nearly half of the wins that helped him reach the century mark came over a two-year span when Pinecrest girls basketball won the conference regular season title twice and won the conference tournament in 2019.
Savannah McIntosh was a freshman in 2019 and her older sister Sara was a leader for the 2018-19 team that went 25-4. Having known Cole before she started out at the new school helped her in her transition as a student-athlete.
“Coach Cole has been a strong form of leadership for me. Since I knew him before I got to high school, he was a familiarity for me,” Savannah said. “Coming to the workouts it wasn’t a big deal because I was already comfortable with him. It was just a really easy transition because of him.”
Savannah said Cole’s “assertiveness” helps her as a player, as she knows he will tell her directly what needs improvement.
Many former players were on hand Friday night when Cole was honored in front of his home crowd for his accomplishment. Sara McIntosh was there and remembered how Cole’s coaching style allows players to grow under his guidance.
“Coach Cole didn’t put anybody in a box ,so I think that really helped grow our game as a whole, because he didn’t give us any limitations,” Sara said. “He let us play and coached us to grow our game in all ways instead of just certain aspects.”
Sara was one of two 1,000-point scorers that Cole has coached, along with teammate Keayna McLaughlin. Those two helped lead Pinecrest to the “sweet 16” in 2019, and last year’s team was the other team to advance that far.
“Coach Cole has had an impact on me and one of the things he has taught me is discipline,” McLaughlin said. “He emphasized doing the things you don’t want to do but you do it anyway because you want to be successful.”
Among some of the graduates in the program, Cole’s dedication to making sure his players give maximum effort in whatever they do has paid off after they left the school.
“He always taught us to fight hard, go hard for what you believe in and never give up,” Malika Dailey said.
“He’s really shaped me into becoming a good player and a good person after school as far as learning discipline early and learning how to hustle and fight to get the job done no matter what it takes,” Sha'hoda Kelley said.
“Coach Cole has and still is playing a huge impact on my life,” Shakiya Purcell said. “Coach has helped me build my confidence and self esteem, encouraged me to be a great role model to the youth and taught me how to be disciplined. I would like to thank coach Cole for inspiring me to be the best of the best.”
Cole credits his players’ “buy in” to what he is coaching as to what has made the program produce six straight winning seasons and approaching six straight state playoff appearances during his tenure.
“Once they buy in and do what they are asked, you can’t help but to have success,” Cole said. “Everybody that comes in, as long as they keep working hard and buy in, I think they will be fine.”
Two years ago, Sarah Gilder had never picked up a basketball, and the senior now starts for the Patriots as a forward.
It’s the same situation Kelly Clark was in as a sophomore during the 2016-2107 season.
“I was a shy, timid, basketball player who barely spoke. Coach Cole saw something in me that I didn’t even see in myself and as a sophomore he put me on the varsity team,” Kelly Clark said. “Throughout the three years I played for coach Cole I grew on and off the basketball court because of him. From yelling at me to, ‘Shoot the ball,’ to calling me after rough games to tell me that we just have to keep moving forward and learn from the mistakes, he was always there. He pushed me physically and mentally and I will always be thankful for the time I was coached by him.”
Whether it’s a new player taking up the sport for the first time or a new player joining the team after moving to the school, Cole said one constant for the team has been their ability to bond.
“The camaraderie with the girls, we could be in practice and somebody new could come in and they treat them like they have been there all along,” Cole said. “Just the way the girls buy in and the camaraderie between them, we are like a family, and that’s the biggest thing. That’s what we want to be; one family as well as getting it done on the court and getting it done in the classroom.”
A four-year varsity player, Aniyah Jackson has been with Cole for most of his time at Pinecrest and said the team with 14 players that couldn’t all sit on the seats put out at Southern Lee Monday knew what the win would mean for their coach.
“I know it means a lot to coach Cole and it’s a great milestone to hit as a coach,” Jackson said. “To play that game for him, it’s a bond that’s never going to be broken.”
Although Cole oftentimes wears a straight face on the sidelines, at Southern Lee Monday he couldn’t hide his smile when he came into the locker room after the win with his players holding a banner and cupcakes to celebrate the milestone.
“It was very special to me to see that big smile on his face and to know that we are the team that got him there,” Gilder said. “Obviously not just us, but it felt like that because we were his 100th win.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.