HSVB-Union Pines v Union Pines

Pinecrest senior Sydney Karjala (18) signs the ball for her 1,500 assist with head coach Brandon Blackburn after a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Pinecrest and Union Pines Tuesday.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After Tuesday’s rivalry volleyball match against Union Pines, Pinecrest senior Sydney Karjala had a moment of pride that she doesn’t have often, but it was warranted.

After four years of selfless play as the Patriots’ setter, she surpassed a benchmark that no other setter in program history had reached with her 1,500th career assist coming early in the match against the Vikings. After the match, she signed the volleyball that she claimed the historic feat with surrounded by her teammates following the three-set win.

Pinecrest Volleyball 08.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Sydney Karjala (18) sets the ball for a Patriot attack earlier this season. Four years as the team’s setter, she surpassed 1,500 career assists this week.

