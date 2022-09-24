After Tuesday’s rivalry volleyball match against Union Pines, Pinecrest senior Sydney Karjala had a moment of pride that she doesn’t have often, but it was warranted.
After four years of selfless play as the Patriots’ setter, she surpassed a benchmark that no other setter in program history had reached with her 1,500th career assist coming early in the match against the Vikings. After the match, she signed the volleyball that she claimed the historic feat with surrounded by her teammates following the three-set win.
“I don’t say this a lot, but I’m very proud of myself,” Karjala said. “Once I hit 1,000, I definitely made it a goal to hit it before I graduated. It’s a very big accomplishment for myself.”
Karjala credited her teammates for helping her reach the milestone, which was equal to her doing. To accomplish such a high mark in volleyball requires her to set up her teammates for success both with her play and her leadership.
Like she has had to dial in the height and trajectory of sets to her teammates, she’s had to learn the tendencies of her teammates when it comes to the style of guidance they listen to best.
“If a hitter needs a different settable ball or height, it’s the same for personality. They might need to be talked to differently, they might need to be spoken to differently. It’s the same concept basically,” Karjala said. “I try to make everybody calm. That’s something I try to do personally because I know that if I’m frantic, I don’t want somebody yelling at me. But everybody responds differently, so I also try to learn how everybody responds to criticism. Whatever someone needs, my role is to make sure they get that so they can perform to their fullest.”
A key part of the offense for the Patriots since stepping on the campus as a freshman, but even before then, her coach knew that Karjala was destined to be a key contributor at the middle school level.
“You could see that she understood the game and she played a lot of volleyball on some good club teams. The maturation for her is her leadership and ownership of the team and just being confident in who she is,” Pinecrest coach Brandon Blackburn said. “We’ve asked her to come out of her shell just a little bit to lead the team a little bit more out of her comfort zone.”
That same level is where Karjala first picked up the sport, and setting was the primary position she gravitated toward.
Four years of being a setter for Pinecrest, Blackburn sees the other intangibles that Karjala brings that have helped the team out to a 13-2 season so far. The two losses for Pinecrest have come to Millbrook and Chapel Hill, the two teams ranked ahead of the Patriots in the NCHSAA RPI rankings.
“That girl can do everything. She can serve, she can pass, she can hit. You don’t find a whole lot of setters that can play defense and read and do the small things,” Blackburn said. “Some setters have the stigma of not playing defense and they just want to go set, but Sydney does a tremendous job of just reading the game. She understands a lot of what’s going to happen before it even happens.”
Blackburn calls Karjala a “true volleyballer” who seems to live on a volleyball court.
Karjala committed before the season to continue her volleyball career at Lenoir-Rhyne, to continue to play the sport she loves in a good place, and keep a connection with her personal oasis.
“It’s a place where you can walk on the court and forget everything that’s going on in outside life. Everybody’s going to go through struggles and stuff that you can’t get out of your head, but when I step onto the court, everything goes away,” she said. “It’s a happy place to me. Life moves on, but on the volleyball court it’s just volleyball. I look forward to coming to practice and seeing those people, and it’s just a great place to be.”
Also what brings her comfort is the support of her teammates, and that comfort came quickly for Karjala when she came in as a timid freshman for the Patriots and immediately made an impact.
“Coming in as a freshman, I was welcomed by everyone, which was very interesting because I didn’t know anyone,” Karjala said. “Playing with people that know me and make sure I feel comfortable does make me feel comfortable also.”
Nearly four seasons and 1,500 sets and counting, Karjala has the right to be proud of her accomplishments.