The debut of Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship was nothing short of extraordinary. Fortunate enough to be there in person, I observed what makes him a promising great player.
As a performance coach, it’s my job to see into things. I look at what escapes the naked eye of most to identify practices and mindsets that fuel high performers the average observer does not see.
For starters, Charlie Woods is the great imitator. He swings like his dad. He twirls his club, strides to his tee, struts down the fairway, and exudes a competitive spirit just like Tiger does. That’s for all to see. What does he do that all don’t see?
Charlie has a love of practice. Immediately following play, Tiger and Charlie headed straight for the practice tee. After five hours of golf, you would think they would take a break for a bite to eat or something. Play then immediate practice was all one flow.
The lesson: You cannot become a great player without a love of practice. Potential is only released through action; the action of sustained, dedicated practice.
Champions love to practice. Check for Charlie!
Charlie was focused on hitting specific targets 100 percent of the time. At the range, Charlie immediately pulled out a sand wedge and hit to a 60-yard flag. Six of the first ten balls landed within ten feet of the flag. One of them hit the pin.
You could tell he was focused, disciplined and enjoyed the process of repetitive motion. The practice tee appeared to be a second home to him, that he had spent a lot of time there in his daily life. Charlie reminded me of a young hunter going out to hunt down his “golf game” and then coming back to the range to “skin his swing” and get ready for the next day’s conquest. He goes out only to come in. How rare is that.
A pro always hits to specific targets. Most amateurs “just hit” on the range somewhere in the area of “forward.”
The lesson: You don’t get what you desire. You get what you prepare for. Focused practice will separate you from the pack.
Champions have superior focus. Check for Charlie!
Charlie exudes relaxed concentration. Charlie’s mental-emotional state was the most outstanding feature of his play. It was one of calm concentration, the inner state of peak performance. Here was this little boy, playing in a PGA championship with the big guys. He was as comfortable in the world of adults as I’m sure he is playing in the junior ranks. He has the ability, like his Dad, to kick back into this own world fueled by a quiet, focused mind and competitive spirit.
The lesson: If you want to play great golf, you must create an ideal performance state for yourself, which is one of calm concentration.
Champions play from a quiet mind. Check for Charlie!
Each of these practices which Charlie exemplifies is teachable to both young and old. You don’t have to have Tiger Woods’ DNA in you to excel. You can learn what Charlie, the great imitator of his father, does. You can be a Charlie imitator!
Helping competitors develop calm concentration, learn to play free, enjoy focused practice, express champion mindsets, and create shots are all foundations of forming the inner core of a champion. These are the things I teach in The Champion’s Way.
It takes some mental training to release your champion potential. Make 2021 a year of thinking like a champion. Here’s to a big “Check for you” happy new year!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author, and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.