At the beginning of a new year, most of us make some commitments to shift into a better version of ourselves. It may be a commitment to a fitness regimen, realizing more of your goals, or deepening your relationships. “New” comes in many forms.
I always look at new from a place of convergence. In other words, the concept of “new” can be as simple as bringing together what is already known in a new way. It’s as elementary as using the same ingredients to bake a different kind of cake. It’s just shifting the way the ingredients relate to one another.
To start off the new year, I am making a confession of what my “new” is from a place of convergence. For the last 16 years, I have focused on performance coaching from a place of wholeness. How do I create and train an athlete to not only be successful, but emotionally and mentally healthy? My approach has always been to build up the whole person.
I realized, however, I wasn’t bringing all of me to the table. As a faith-based coach, my biggest curiosity has always been, “How does the spiritual side of me relate to performance?” Since wholeness is a matter of integration, how do all the parts of me factor into competition? Compartmentalization diffuses my power.
Many years ago, I had a rather lively discussion with Bob Rotella on the mind-body connection. While his paradigm of performance was two-fold, I questioned the limitation of such an approach. “But we are three-part beings, spirit, mind and body! Wouldn’t bringing the deepest parts of one’s faith and belief into the competitive journey make a huge difference?” I could not convince him to see the light!
But I have seen the light! I have seen how competitors who have a faith in God use a sense of higher purpose to fuel their motivation and commitment. I have seen how having a value system apart from score makes it easier to shake off defeat and disappointment. I have seen how the power of belief causes the impossible to become possible. I have seen how actively engaging God into your competitive journey gives meaning to what would otherwise be futile. In short, faith frees the heart.
Let’s face it. Competitive golf is a miserable-wonderful experience. You love it one minute, and hate it the next. What causes stability and congruence in the midst of ever-changing weather conditions, course conditions, swing changes, the inner critic who is always speaking, and the never-ending journey to become better? Ahh…a God-consciousness and reliance!
It’s my ability to surrender who I am, what I want to become, and where I want to go to a higher power. When I release the need to control outcomes, I am freed from a “suicidal idolatry of the isolated self.” I can’t claim that phrase. I read it some years ago and it stuck with me. Too much self-focus is not good.
When I can look up, look out, and keep from too much of an inward focus, I am in my best place to achieve.
My most successful player this year loves God. He won his big championship by faith. My most transformed player rose from defeat to total victory when he became a surrendered athlete. My most victorious player, who brought her faith into competition, became the most joyful. Her husband thanked me profusely for her transformed attitude, saying, “She just doesn’t hang onto things like she used to!”
My “new” for this year is to offer a new online course starting the end of January called The Surrendered Athlete. I’ll be writing the curriculum as I take a select group of faith-based athletes from golf and other sports through the course with me. If you are a competitive golfer or athlete (or your son or daughter is), and are interested in becoming one of my 12 A-possibles, please contact me. I have a few more spots open.
I believe 2022 is a season for rising up into the fullness of who we are! Let’s do it!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. “The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life” book is available on Amazon.com. Text 757-407-1907 for a free performance coaching consultation or contact her by email at veronicakaraman@gmail.com. Contact Veronica if you are looking for a speaker for your group or organization.