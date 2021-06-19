“Daddy, Daddy, let’s go play golf!” The snow had finally begun to melt one early January morning with the temperature just peeking above 38 degrees. I had just received the best Christmas gift a young girl who loved golf could receive: new golf clubs! There was nothing more I wanted to do than tee it up with my dad. It would be our very first time to play together.
While I had to beg him to make the 45 minute trip from Pittsburgh to Latrobe Elks Golf Club in the winter weather, he agreed to make the trip.
Dad was the one who placed a putter in my hand when I was 5 years old. He entered me into pee wee putting contests for the next nine years. When he would go play for four hours, I would putt for four hours straight, even as a 6-year-old. I was now taking up the whole game for the first time at 14. I couldn’t wait to get going!
Upon arriving at the course, I didn’t care that there were patches of snow everywhere. Back then, there was no such thing as colored golf balls. Part of the fun of teeing it up with my dad for the first time was not only chasing the ball, but finding the ball!
We both hacked it around for nine holes, but we had a great time! Our bad swings and scores didn’t matter. We were together, enjoying a game we both loved and could now do it together.
I couldn’t wait to play with Dad again. Unfortunately, my first game of golf with my Dad would be my last. Shortly thereafter, he was diagnosed with cancer and died nine months later.
I still remember that day on the course with Dad almost 50 years later. I would give up all my trophies for one more round with Daddy.
While I have since found great joy in a spiritual journey with my Heavenly Father on the course, I do possess a unique perspective that I carry into my coaching practice as a result of that very great loss. I call it “performance from relationship.”
Golf is a deeply connective sport relationally to oneself, to nature, to others, and to God. There are many ways you can grow relationally through the sport. Here are some suggestions:
First, if you have kids who play competitively, make sure you create a memory at each tournament or during each trip. What good is it if you spend a lot of time, money, and effort to play in a tournament and go home mad or upset, thinking that the game is the most important thing. It is not. It is the relationship!
Second, since the conversation is the relationship, always make sure you have a good conversation during your round if it is social. If it is competitive, have a good debriefing conversation after the round. Working through a competition via a hearing heart and mind builds connection with one another. Husbands, if you are playing a game with your wife, don’t teach, encourage! The number one conversation killer is giving unsolicited advice!
Third, determine what kind of game you are playing. If you are competitive and are playing a social round, adjust your expectations. Make connection a greater value than performance.
Fourth, take a moment to “be” on the course. Look around you at the beautiful creation. As Phil Mickelson said, “Golf is a meditation.” Connect with your Creator. Send up some gratitude.
Fifth, if you are in a parent-child caddying situation, talk about how you want to relate to one another on the course. I had one player who demanded her mom stand behind a tree on the course. It brought the mom pain. We talked about it. I asked the junior golfer how she wanted her mom to show up. She said it would be most helpful to have her mom stand behind the green and hand her the water bottle and snacks between holes. The mom became participatory rather than separated. The daughter became empowered.
After working out the relationship dynamics, the daughter went on to win every single competition she had for the next two months. The mom was joyful to be in the game with her daughter in a connective way.
On this Father’s Day, let’s do the most important thing. Let’s love the game. Let’s love and honor one another even more. Happy Father’s Day!
In honor of Father's Day, I know there are others whose golf loving Dad is no longer here, but you'd still like to honor your dad. If that's you, please join me at Pine Needles at 5 pm on Father's Day where each of us will have the opportunity to share a brief golf story about our dads to celebrate their memory. We'll meet on the outside front patio and then head down to play the Loop, compliments of Pine Needles. You are welcome to stay afterward for dinner. Please RSVP me if you plan on coming!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com