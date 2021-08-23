I have recently returned home from my “first alternate to the US Senior Women’s Open” trip. It was a bittersweet experience!
It’s been a while since I have traveled that far north into Fairfield, Connecticut. A ten hour trip quickly turned into a thirteen hour drive as I navigated around the constant stop and go traffic in the Washington D.C. and New York areas. Once I arrived and stepped on to the grounds of Brooklawn Country Club, I was glad and honored to inhale the rarified air of a U.S. Open experience. I immediately wondered, “Would I get to play inside the ropes?”
As a first alternate, I was given privileges of using the range and playing in practice rounds to fully prepare to play in case the call came. My colleagues assured me I would get in, so it was worth it for me to be on site for the championship. I did not realize all the other alternates would be there, too. I was number nine on the list.
Tommy, a college-aged member of the club caddied for me the first two days. The course was very hilly and the greens were lightning fast. It was a great test of golf, although I had to wonder why the USGA chose such a hilly course for seniors.
Joanne Carner, now 82, was granted a cart to make her rounds. I think any player over sixty should have the same opportunity! It was a thrill to meet her, watch her swing, and take a picture together. I could see why she still is able to strike the ball and find the sweet spot. Her “turn and unturn” through the ball, although limited, was as pure as in her best days. I found out she used the championship as a way to get in shape and lose the 25 pounds she gained during COVID. Playing golf five days a week sounds like a good diet to me!
While I grew in my confidence to play at the highest level through some intense practice at Pine Needles, it was easy to feel a bit intimidated when all the great players showed up. As a performance coach, I was curious to observe everyone’s game.
As I studied all the impressive swings one day on the range, I also saw how much harder it is to stay in shape as one ages. Swings shorten. They become less repeatable. More errant shots emerge. Players get tired more easily. That was my overall observation, that is, until Annika showed up.
I will never forget the moment she walked onto the range as fresh and strong as in her prime. She exuded a Tiger-esque greatness that was palpable. I could tell she “came to win.” What was most stunning about watching her was the ease, simplicity, and repeatability of her swing. I’ve never seen anything like it. Her practice was efficient and brief. Her spirit was light. I immediately said to myself, “She is in a class all by herself. I predict she is going to win by at least five shots.” I even bet my friend, Meredith, 50 cents on it. It was a thrill to meet her after her first round in the dining room. I approached her saying, “Annika, I’ve always wanted to say, ‘Hi. Annika, I’m Veronica!’” She was very nice and approachable.
In my coaching system, The Champion’s Way, I spell out how peak performance happens from a place of being fully engaged, which is to be physically energized, mentally focused, emotionally connected and spiritually aligned – the four champion zones. I saw how Annika won through 1. The physical: training for a whole year and playing in competitions beforehand plus her repeatable swing. 2. The Mental: Keeping a light attitude but fiercely focused on playing to win. 3. The Emotional: Enjoying the competition as a family affair with her kids and a way to create a family memory. 4. The spiritual: Playing each shot in honor of all the young female players whom she is committed to inspiring by her life.
While I did not make it into the championship as I was still number six on the alternate list by the time the championship started, I was inspired by a great champion. I was also inspired by my personal observation that I was longer off the tee and more in the fairway than the others I played with during my practice rounds. I left with a belief that I can play at that level.
While the question crossed my mind if all my effort was worth it, I can be grateful that golf is a life-time game and next year is another chance to be on the road to championship. Maybe I should take more than eight weeks to prepare next time!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.