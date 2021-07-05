The spirit of championship is in full swing this week in Pinehurst. The National High School State Championship, the Webb Simpson Challenge, and the Men’s North & South have attracted competitors and their families from all over the world.
I had to check out all the action. As I made my field trip to the various tournament sites, I met a lot of people. I also made some interesting observations regarding my fellow compadres on the road to championship.
My first observation is that the road to championship is wide and long. Many can travel on it at all different speeds. Just today, I met a West Virginia father and son at Mike’s Subs. He just finished up the NHSGA championship. He didn’t do that great. However, his dad was quick to point out, “He’s a swimmer. Golf is what he does on the off season. He just won a scholarship to a D3 school to swim.” While the dad would have preferred that golf was his son’s first love, he was happy he was in the game. Perhaps their father-son round on Pinehurst No. 2 tomorrow will provide some incentive to increase his son’s love of the game.
Then there was the high school golfer who was all in the game but defeated after his first round. I met him at Pine Needles on the driving range. “How did you do?” I asked. “Not good. I lost my swing and I’m trying to find it.”
Desperate, he was on the phone trying to reach his swing coach for help. Too bad we don’t have metal detectors to help us recover more things lost, like swings. Can they really be lost that quickly? Yep.
I had to take a break to keep my practice going for the Senior Women’s U.S. Open qualifier, as I, too, am on the road to championship. Playing a round at Mid Pines, I met Robb and James, two brothers from states south. Their championship was playing 150 holes in three days without collapsing. It’s a yearly thing for them. I never met two guys who semi-hacked it around but never once reacted to a bad shot. They weren’t even under the influence of alcohol. They were just enjoying some sibling company — a family championship.
I decided to pursue a championship this summer for my own reasons. Fighting against some feelings of depression while slugging it out to find a home here, I thought some added focus and movement would prove helpful. After a few lessons and a “daily press forward,” I am making impressive progress. Who would have thought depression would be such a great motivator to rise up and compete?
During a chat with one of the North & South players, I discovered he was once the No. 1 ranked junior golfer in the world. He then regressed. He is pressing forward, too, to make a comeback on the road to championship.
Even the best struggle. We all have our way of preparation, our moments of victory and defeat. The road to championship can be rocky one day and laced with glory the next. The path is mysterious. Ask John Rahm about that one. I believe the road to championship is also a deeply spiritual one.
Who can explain how my new friend, Jonathan Yaun, shot a record-breaking 28 on the front nine of Pinehurst No. 2 last year during the North & South where he finished third. From the standard scorecard, he had eight birdies on the nine. The Liberty University standout made history. He deserves a trophy for that accomplishment alone. He certainly gained a shout-out from me!
I had the chance to ask him what the experience was like. “It was definitely an outer-body experience. It was supernatural. I was seeing the putts go in that I was not used to seeing. The only way I could have shot that score was through the grace of God. Each day I came to the course, I dedicated my game to the Lord. I wasn’t about me at all that week. It was about serving others. I trusted that He would lead and guide me in my score. I played by faith and accepted everything that came my way because I knew it was all in God’s hands. I had no need to control outcomes. As a result, I found myself playing beyond myself.”
Wow. Even God is on the road to championship with us.
Whether you won or lost this week, or fell somewhere in-between, be encouraged. The road to championship in all its ups and downs is the same for all. So give yourself a hug. Go jump in a pool. Splash around. Then tee it up again. Know you are loved and are not alone on the road to championship!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.