July is a busy month for golf competitors on the road to championship. While preparing this week for the Senior Women’s U.S. Open Qualifier, a mother of a Champion’s Way student of mine sent me a picture of her son, Carson Hackmann. He recently won the Montana State Junior Championship which landed him a spot in the IMG World Championship at Torrey Pines.
She said to me, “Last year Carson unequivocally declared to me, ‘Mom, I’m going to play in that tournament next year.’” True to himself, he is now there.
But he wasn’t always there. In fact, just two years ago, Carson was far from “there.” He was in a place of total defeat. His parents were so concerned about his deep discouragement and depression, they pulled him out of the game he loved. That’s when they reached out to me. Rather, that’s when this young man, sixteen years old at the time, called me himself.
I was immensely impressed with Carson’s courage and personal leadership to reach out to me on his own. He wanted to make sure he felt comfortable talking with me. We started right away on his comeback.
He needed help to come out of the pit. He was plagued with fear, doubt and low self-confidence. It was nothing new. Over the years, I’ve noticed that competitive junior golfers suffer from four main personal development issues: negative self-talk, comparison to others, over focus on score and over-reactive emotions. Carson exemplified them all and to an extreme.
While defeat held him captive, I knew it would not be for long. He also exemplified some stellar traits necessary to grow into a champion: a superior work ethic, a total commitment to the process, a willingness to submit to learning, utter trust in me as his performance coach and an active faith.
Within two months of learning the processes and practices of champions, Carson almost won the state championship. He took his opponent all the way to the third play-off hole in the match.
Within the year that we worked together, he improved his scoring average to 72 and climbed back into the winner’s circle shooting in the 60’s many times. His love for the game was reignited again. He was recently awarded a scholarship to a fine university in Texas where he will play golf. The whole trajectory of his life has changed. He is now my poster child for a golfer who has learned how to “play free,” without the need to control outcomes. He plays for the love of the game as a surrendered athlete.
What is the importance of sharing his story? I share it because if you play competitive sports, you will experience defeat. It’s a part of the game. I think we do a grave disservice to young athletes by not empowering them to successfully navigate through all the waters of competition—which necessarily means both success and failure, victory and defeat, wins and losses. Why? Because it’s all a part of the game.
I often ask parents, “Are you raising a soul or a goal?” If it’s a soul, then you better make sure you are instilling the character development and mindsets in your child to become whole. Wholeness is the result of integration—of the good and the bad, the successes and the failures---the acceptance and wisdom of how to navigate all of it.
Carson is embarking upon his college career this fall not only as a freshman, but as a victor who is now on the other side of defeat. We are grateful for all his adversity. Nothing great is accomplished until you overcome adversity.
Well-done Carson. I had to chuckle as I spoke to his mom. His declaration of playing at Torrey Pines inspired me in my game tomorrow to believe that I, too, will land on the other side of defeat. It’s time for victory!
If it’s time for your competitive junior player to experience victory, please check out my upcoming training, Champ Camp. I am looking for 12 competitive junior golfers, like Carson, who want to learn how to develop a champion mindset and apply daily champion disciplines in a fun and fiercely focused performance group to take a leap in their game. Visit truechampionacademy.com/champcamp for more info.
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.