Scottie Scheffler’s win at the Masters was a new watch for me. While my allegiance to Tiger Woods goes unchallenged, I was delighted to watch this young tyke take the resounding lead. Comparing the two players’ styles was like watching the tragic hero vs. the childlike champion fight to the finish. One’s fight was simply to finish. The other’s, for the championship.
It was obvious that Tiger’s superhero power was his mental toughness. He not only had steel inserted in his various body parts to mold him back together, he had steel inserted in his mind from long ago. He has learned how to stay in a state of undaunted focus despite surging and ongoing pain.
It was also obvious that Scottie’s superhero power was of a different nature.
In working with competitive golfers and training them to become champions, I observe that each one carries his own superhero potential. One has great strength and power. Another has superior thinking skills. One young girl I nicknamed “the Owl,” because of her exceptional wisdom on the course.
Yet another was her love of big challenges. She had trouble breaking 80 in competition when she first came to me. Identifying her untapped superhero power, I put her in her first professional tournament when she was only 17 years old. She shot 72-70, and finished 12th, playing with the likes of LPGA champion Christina Kim. You couldn’t tell who was the pro and who was the amateur. She took off like a skyrocket and began to regularly shoot in the 60s from then on. It was remarkable to observe. I simply connected her to her own internal superhero potential.
In my opinion, Scottie Scheffler’s superhero power is not physical or mental. It’s his faith.
We were all blessed and impressed with his transparent confession before Sunday’s round, “I was so stressed. I cried like a baby. I don’t think I’m ready for this.”
It was his wife’s reassurance that he was loved no matter what — whether he won or lost by 10 — that emboldened him with a superhero power.
Knowing you are unconditionally loved, completely apart from your score, is what gives you the freedom to fail. You are the most free to succeed when you are given the freedom to fail. Scottie tapped into that freedom.
Secondly, Scottie’s identity was not in his golf game. It was in his faith in God. He played for a higher purpose of glorifying God. His identity was not attached to his performance. This is the greatest superhero power of all.
When you have to perform to feel good about yourself, it produces an inner pressure that binds you. It causes you to play from a fear-based focus rather than a loved-based focus. In watching Scottie play, you could see that he was totally focused, but it was a “light-hearted focus.” I call this “playing free.” Because of his relationship with God, he had peace, no matter what.
Also, it is the need to control outcomes that produces anxiety and fear. Because Scottie released the need to control outcomes to God, he experienced a supernatural peace. It was demonstrable.
I write about the spiritual dynamics of high performance in my forthcoming book, “The Surrendered Athlete: How Faith and Identity Fuel Performance.” I was pleased to see Scottie exemplify what it means to be a surrendered athlete.
I found the freedom to perform during a U.S. Open quest one year. It was after a year of tragedy when I became almost bedridden for three months with chronic fatigue syndrome after almost collapsing during a tournament. My teacher, Jimmy Hodges, was tragically killed in a plane crash. I landed in a town where I did not know a soul. These kind people took me in to recover.
With my preparation severely compromised due to my health, I went by faith to the qualifying tournament. During a practice round, I played with a man who I had the opportunity to have a spiritual conversation with. When the round was over, I realized that the most important thing was not whether I qualified or not, but the conversation I had with my playing partner. That realization set me free to fail because I understood what was most important was not the next day’s score, but something more eternal in meaning.
The next day, I experienced such a freedom in my spirit, that in my first tournament in a year, I won. I qualified for the U.S. Open from a place of immeasurable setback in my life. It all came from a place of surrender, knowing I was loved no matter what, and finding a superhero power I did not know existed inside of me, my faith.
Thanks, Scottie, for such a vivid display of your superhero powers of faith, hope and love. You give us inspiration that we all can access these superhero powers to rise above — and from above — and win in golf and the game of life.
