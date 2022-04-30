As Mothers’ Day is quickly approaching, it is a good time celebrate the most foundational relationship of our lives, our mothers. Mine passed away fourteen years ago. When I take a stroll down memory lane, I can’t help but crack a big smile. While I have few fond memories growing up, we more than made up for the loss in her last years. Golf had a lot to do with it.
She started the game a bit late in life. When she was 85 years old, I handed her an 8-iron and told her to take a swing. The command from her enthusiastic daughter was not without prior frustration. Mom had lost hope for living. All her siblings had passed away, and she was leaning toward a deathful disposition herself. Given the announcement that she had about six months to live with a terminal heart condition, I had to act fast. I wanted to make sure I could help her in this last season of her life to finish strong all the way to her finish line, whatever that was.
My life-coaching certification helped me to believe there was always an angle to reach a person. Where did I need to begin with Mom? She was a cantankerous old woman set in her ways. A Depression-era child, she adopted suffering as a motto for life. Playing games was “non-essential.” She would say to me, “Golf is stupid!” That is, until I placed that 8-iron in her hand.
After showing her the grip, she immediately proceeded to waggle the club.
“Mom!” I exclaimed. “Where did you get that waggle? I don’t waggle the club!”
“Oh, that’s how the pros do it!” Mom retorted with a confident chuckle.
“You’ve been watching too much Tiger Woods on television, Mom!” I laughed back with my eyes wide open.
After she settled into her shot like any natural athlete would do, she took a big backswing with an impressive turn of her shoulders. She then swung down with force, making contact right in the sweet spot. The ball went sailing almost 100 yards.
“Mom!” I exclaimed. “I thought I got it from Dad. Here I am 40 years later, stumbling upon a revelation that I got my golf ability from you!”
Joy was sparking. I set another ball down.
“Whack!” Mom sent her second well-struck ball sailing through the air.
Enter the miracle moment: She looked at me in the spark of a resurrected spirit. This woman, who wanted to die — and had been given a six-month death sentence — rose up from the grave with fresh fire in her eyes as she said, “Put another ball down!”
After she proceeded to strike her third ball almost 100 yards, I knew my 25-year prayer to make a fresh connection with my mom had been answered. We were gifted with a perfect friendship on the golf course. Whenever our relationship got tense off the course, I’d say to her, “Mom, let’s just go to the golf course.” We’d both get in our own lane with our own swing. Our eyes would shift outward toward the target and the beauty around us, as opposed to looking at one another. By the time our game was over, we had forgotten what we were fighting about.
It was through the game of golf that Mom connected to her dormant wiring as an athlete. It was through the game that she connected with herself. It was that connection that stimulated life. I began to see that it was a much better strategy to help her live well as opposed to helping her to die well. The shift from a defensive posture to an offensive posture of “creating life” helped extend her life almost seven more years.
During that time, we filled the cup with more than golf to include precious memory collecting I never had growing up. Mom blossomed in developing her gifts and talents at the same time she was supposedly dying.
At 88, I helped her start a house-cleaning business. At 89, she started public speaking. At 90, she entered her first golf tournament, the Grandma Open. At 91, she died my best friend.
This Mother’s Day, when I look back at that first memory of connecting Mom to golf, herself, and to me, all I can do is smile.
I wrote a book about our journey called My Shot of Joy: A Miraculous Journey of Redeeming a Lost Mother-Daughter Relationship. I wrote it to inspire others, like you, that there’s always an angle to reach another person or to get a fresh start. If connecting with your mom has been hit or miss through the years, consider giving my book to your mom this Mother’s Day. Just maybe, our story will help you two to simply, “Put another ball down!”
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. "The Champion's Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life" book is available on Amazon.com.