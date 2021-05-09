I was in a race against time. My mother had just been diagnosed with a terminal heart condition and was given six months to live. Opting out of open heart surgery at the age of 85, Mom had no other options for restoring her worn-out aortic valve. With the announcement that her time was quickly winding down, she was at peace being at the end of her life. I, on the other hand, was not.
While we loved one another, Mom and I had been emotionally estranged my entire life. Differences in education, opportunities, interests, views, and life experiences, we were as far apart as a hundred shooter is from breaking par. On top of it all, Mom thought the game of golf was stupid. Help me, Jesus!
With such little time to make a decision on how I was going to respond to the situation, I came to two defining realizations: If I was going to cross the great divide to reach Mom’s heart, this was my one shot. Secondly, we all have a championship. Championships are not reserved for competitive athletes. We all have a race to run. A championship is not complete until the final putt drops or the last step crosses the finish line.
The question became, “What does entering into Mom’s championship and helping her finish well look like for me?” Will I step up and take the shot, regardless of the cost?
I was reminded of this defining moment in my story this week when my friend, Karen, gave me a call. Reflecting on Mother’s Day, I know it is the one day of the year that is the most uninhabited day on the golf course. Even more than Christmas, golfers flock to their mothers and family on this most celebrated day. Not Karen. “Veronica, I flew to Houston last night. Mom is in the hospital. She wants to go home to heaven. I don’t want her to go.”
“Have you given her permission to go?” I inquired. “Yes.” I could tell she was still struggling.
“Is there anything you need to say to your mom before she finishes her championship?” “Yes.” “Then say it. I support you in what is in your heart to say. Whatever you do, take the shot. If you don’t, something will be left out eternally in your life and hers. Just do it! Then your heart will be cleared and what is meant to happen will happen.” She thanked me as she decided to take the shot.
I’m so glad I took the shot. Although it was costly to me, I have no regrets. Laying down other priorities and dreams at the time, I turned my heart towards my mother. I made the commitment to see her through to her finish line, no matter what. Committing to that shot is what brought me to Pinehurst to live fifteen years ago and to teach Mom golf at the tender age of 85. Those six months turned into seven fruitful years of memory-making in the final season of Mom’s life that we never made while I was growing up.
As I write this, I’m chuckling at a memory we made while out playing at Midland one day. Mom was all jazzed that we were planning the Grandma Open, an event to celebrate her playing golf. We made flyers to hand out as we went out and about. While driving down the fairway, we spotted a lady in the opposite fairway. “Let’s go over and invite her to our event.” When we reached her, the woman immediately exclaimed to Mom, “Why I know you! You’re that lady in the paper Jim Dodson wrote about!”
Mom lit up like a Christmas tree. She never had a celebrity moment before. “Let’s see you hit a shot,” the lady exclaimed. Feeling excited but pressured, Mom marched over to the middle of the fairway and put a ball down. Right when she was ready to take her backswing, I abruptly stopped her. “Mom! If you’re going to take a shot, you can’t be aiming at the tee. You have to aim at the green!” We broke out laughing. “I’m a little nervous,” Mom admitted. I spun her around 180 degrees. “See the flag out there? Now you can hit.” Mom made a big backswing and proceeded to hit a perfect 3 wood straight down the fairway! She spun around again in joy and amazement that she hit the shot!
I’ll never forget that moment. It makes me smile fifteen years later with great pride.
I trust Karen took the shot. I trust you will, too.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author, and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com