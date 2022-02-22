I love to walk. As a golfer, there is no better way to play the game other than through walking. Lately, however, it was both hard to play golf and walk because it’s been so darn cold in the Carolinas.
About a month ago, I was looking forward to going to Florida to get out of the cold. I wanted to spend some time writing my book, The Surrendered Athlete and to walk the beaches. There’s no better ebb and flow to writing than creating a stress-recovery cycle of write-walk, write-walk. The mental-physical combination creates a life-giving ritual that helps me to be productive. It would also help to lift the cloud of depression that was lurking around my mind.
While my plan was noteworthy, it was severely interrupted by an unexpected injury to my knee. I had joined an online fitness program with a nationally renown fitness trainer. She was starting a new program that was exciting and challenging. It included six days of weightlifting and other exercises each week.
It had been many years since I engaged in weightlifting. I was more than eager to follow her plan and the group motivation she provided.
The program was also a competition to see who would gain the biggest transformation. The prizes were exceptional. Being the competitor I am, I dove in and did all that was outlined for the first week. The routine at the end of the week was especially challenging as it included burpees, lunges and squats. As I pushed myself to complete the exercises, all of a sudden, my right knee buckled. I fell to the ground in a level of pain I never knew before.
In all my years of trudging through thousands of miles of walking on the course and other forms of exercise, I never had knee pain. This was a new one. The pain was not in the knee cap itself, but rotated around the muscles and ligaments surrounding the knee. I consulted numerous fitness trainers and none of them recommended the forms of exercise I was doing as a senior. I was dumbfounded that the fitness guru whose authority I had submitted to never cautioned us older folks about potential age-related injuries and how to make modifications.
I popped a bunch of pain relief pills, stopped all exercise that challenged my knee, iced it, rested it, and engaged in other forms of treatment in hopes the pain would subside and I could walk again. People noticed that I was limping around everywhere.
By the time I went to Florida, I was making enough progress to consider walking along the beach. The sun was out. The weather was a bit warmer. I had to engage in my plan, right? After a 45-minute walk on the beach, my knee went ballistic again. Now I’m in Florida and can’t walk! Help me, Jesus!
I finally went to the doctor who gave me a shot of cortisone. It was the only treatment that helped. He said my knee itself looked fine. It was most likely a torn meniscus.
I was hoping I could exercise again and get back to my walking. Florida was very cold during my visit. After a while, I decided it was time to head home. This past week was the first time the weather was warming up a bit and I wanted to test my ability to walk again without regressing. My favorite place to walk is at the Pinehurst Harness Track. The sun was out, the weather was warm. My knee was functioning well with a new knee brace on. Here we go!
As I made a two-mile circuit around the track, I not only noticed that I could walk without discomfort, but noticed something else: how good it felt to be outdoors again. How my entire being needed the connection with nature. How the sun massaged my soul. How the cloud of depression from inactivity had lifted. Walking outdoors is a life-force. I felt like myself again!
While I am still on the road to recovery and making a steady comeback, I gained a new appreciation for the ability to walk. It is such a simple movement, but one I took for granted, along with being outdoors.
I believe we were created to move, to connect with nature, to feel alive. In our growing age of technology, drugs and fancy golf carts, I am advocating for a good walk around the track to ensure your mental health and well-being.
It’s time to spring into spring with a hearty daily walk! Now back to my writing!
