It's always amazing to me to see how the kinds of things people say affect our thinking when in competition. During a practice round at my recent U.S. Senior Women's Open qualifier, my friend, Anne Marie, said to me, "I played with a gal in my practice round who is playing with you tomorrow, Veronica. She has played in twenty U.S. Opens, played on the LPGA and is a really good player."
Her comment, made in total innocence, bugged me the whole day. "I'm not going to compare myself to anyone. I'm just going to play my own game." I don't know where all the comparison came from in my mentality, but it took a lot of inner fight to silence the fizz of comparison. I didn't want to be intimidated and I wasn't sure why it bugged me so much other than that nasty inner critic was raising its ugly voice again.
The next day when I had to play with her, my experience of her was so totally opposite of "the threat she posed to my ego." During one hole, I hit the ball in a muddy spot. Thinking I had to hit it from that spot, she stopped me and said, "I would call an official to see if that spot is casual water. No need to hit it from there if you can get a free drop. This qualifier is too important not to call an official to get any advantage she can offer."
It turned out she was right! The official ruled my ball was in casual water. I took the free drop and ended up with my par. The very person my inner critic thought was a threat the day before ended up being a big benefactor.
In fact, on every good shot I had to the green, she was very intentional to say, "Good shot, Veronica!" She was very encouraging.
I learned a lot from watching her. Although she started out with a double bogey and then even had a triple bogey, she also came back with several birdies, and finished second to qualify. I was a witness to a true professional in my qualifier who spoke out of her champion voice not only to herself, but to me.
While my playing partner spoke to the champion in me, I was also challenged to speak to the champion in myself. On one hole, I had a bad break on a shot. My ball landed at the base of a big oak tree surrounded by a cluster of nasty roots. I had to take an unplayable lie. All of a sudden, my critical voice rose up: “Here we go. The bad breaks have begun! Get ready for more. This would never happen in a practice round. You’re going down now!”
I said, “Not today! I am not attaching any additional meaning to my shots. It was just a bad shot that resulted in a bad break.” I was non-reactive as I chose neutral thinking over negative thinking. It was a huge victory for me as I slid through a potential mental tsunami. I maintained calm concentration for the entire round! Even when I three-putted the final hole to finish as first alternate, I accepted my shot and score for what it was.
I always tell my students, we have three voices that are always speaking to us: our critical voice, our coaching voice, and our champion voice.
The critical voice is the voice that is always putting you down. It tells you why you can’t do something. It makes you feel judged and “less than.” It shuts you down. The coaching voice is the voice that opens up your mind to a new possibility. For instance, it says to you, “What if you actually decided to believe in yourself, what could you accomplish?” The champion voice is the voice that declares, “I can! I will! Somebody has to win that tournament. It might as well be me!”
You will never win by listening to your critical voice. You have to shut it down. You only win when you speak out of your champion voice to yourself and to others.
Competitive junior golfers, in particular, have a great need to shift from comparison to self-belief, and from the critical voice to the champion voice. In my upcoming ChampCamp, I am opening up 12 spots for 12 competitive junior golfers who would like to learn a champion mindset and discover their champion voice. Champ Camp, an on-line coaching program, starts August 9th. For more info, visit: truechampionacademy.com/champcamp.
See you in the champion zone!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.