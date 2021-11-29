As we enter into the Christmas season, most people will give themselves permission to enjoy the festivities by indulging in special treats of the holidays. You anticipate gaining a few pounds which you will work on getting rid of in your New Year’s resolution to be more fit. Finding myself in this mindset for too many years, I have decided to adopt the opposite strategy.
Every year for the last several years, I started my new year’s resolution in November. My thought was, “While everyone else is gaining weight over the holidays, I will lose weight!”
This year is no different. In fact, I started earlier this year due to a pandemic weight gain of an additional 10 pounds. I joined an online fitness program with a trainer renowned for helping people lose weight on the television show “America’s Biggest Loser.” There were 700 women in the program.
It consisted of weight-training six days a week. The first week was rigorous. In fact, it was counterproductive as all the burpees, lunges and squats produced knee pain that I’ve never had before. That knocked me out for several weeks. Each time I logged into the online group, I saw women posting their struggles, but victories as well.
I posted mine, too. Much to my surprise, I received all kinds of encouragement and cheers to modify and keep going. When I was tempted to quit, the group energy kept me going.
The normal self-motivation I’d have to muster up in golf was swallowed up in a community zeal and belonging. I found fresh strength that I did not have before. This prompted me to tweak the system so that it worked for me as a senior. I slayed my emotional eating, drank a whole lot more water, ate clean, and joined a gym just four minutes from where I live. Part of my membership included a personal training session each week.
With each of these modifications, I dove deeper into the swing of fitness. At first, my attempts to find out what worked for me was like wrestling a demon to the ground. I had achieved and failed so many times before, I really didn’t believe I could lose weight this time. I was wrong.
Each week I saw the scale dropping! At first, I could not believe it, because I was not doing the program perfectly, although consistently. In fact, I was in such disbelief that I kept moving the scale around to different places on the floor thinking that there was something wrong with my scale. There wasn’t!
I was stunned that I was discovering a system that worked for me and that I could be consistent with. Not wanting my new-found progress to feel like a program, I just kept making adjustments that felt like a lifestyle change. The benefits of weight-lifting have been numerous.
Not only have I lost 8 pounds, but I now feel like I’m on a trajectory that will help me to be consistent to lose the rest. Feeling strong is a great feeling! My sleep is much deeper. When I played Pinehurst No. 5 the other day, I even hit my wedge shot 10 yards farther! That was a benefit I had not anticipated.
While in the gym one day, I ran into a friend who is training for the long drive championship. I asked if I could tag along with him in one of his training sessions. Hmmm…could this be another separator? Wouldn’t it be great to know that the older I get, the farther I hit the golf ball? Adopting a champion mindset and making small but consistent tweaks is opening up new possibilities in my mind.
While I may not be indulging in luscious eggnog, pumpkin pie, cookies and other treats, the thought of recapturing my best self in this stage of the game is worth it.
In my book, “The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life,” I talk about the two distinguishing features of champions: superior focus and passion.
If I can open up my mind to a new possibility, thus creating new passion, and then add some laser focus to achieving that new possibility. I have upped the notch on my champ-o-meter.
I suppose that is the gain I want to make in the last month of this year and into the new year. I invite you to join me. There’s always more room at the inn to find strength again.
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. “The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life” book is available on Amazon.com. Text 757-407-1907 for a free performance coaching consultation. Contact Veronica if you are looking for a speaker for your group or organization.