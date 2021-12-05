It’s that time of year again. Families and loved ones are gathering during the Christmas season. It’s a time of joy, exchange of gifts, laughter, and memory-making…but not for all. For many, this time of year is like playing a round of golf in the wind and rain. It’s a struggle to navigate the course, and find the season’s sweet-spot, especially if you are alone.
Growing up, I had fond memories of Christmas. Every Christmas Eve, my family on my father’s side would congregate as we rotated homes each year for the family dinner. We’d attend Christmas Eve Mass. I was allowed to open up one Christmas present before the big day.
Dad was the generous one. Mom, the thrifty one. I wanted a new set of golf clubs so badly the first year I took up the full game. I just knew Mom was going to get me a cheap used starter-set. That was her way. You could imagine the joy of expectation I had when I arrived at the Christmas tree the next morning and discovered two long boxes with my name on them.
As I eagerly unwrapped the boxes, I beamed with joy to find a new set of Lady Hogan Producer irons and woods! Daddy bought me a set of brand new clubs! They were beautiful and a lovely blue! Those clubs were the best Christmas present I ever received.
Fast forward to today; Mom, Dad, my aunts and uncles are gone. Cousins are distant. Family is sparse. The culture is different. COVID is the big separator. Many have experienced loss. We are entering the season of joy in many ways in the wind and rain.
Here’s the good news: The best shots are hit from the most impossible lies and conditions. Through my personal journey of reclaiming a lost relationship with my mother late in her life, I discovered a powerful tool for reconnecting to a loved one that I learned from golf.
What we want most, despite the conditions, is an authentic connection with our loved ones. A great conversation, a spirit-to-spirit contact, a sense of knowing and being known. Many times, we don’t reach out to a distant or estranged loved one because we think there is too much to reconcile to “go there.” Other times, we think the other person has to change first to be open to engaging with them.
I say it’s time to discover the power of creating a “shot of joy.” Golf is nothing more than one shot plus one shot plus one shot all added up to make a score. That is, you make one authentic connection with the ball, then repeat. You make an active intention to find the sweet spot regardless of the conditions because that is the nature of the game. The key is to take the shot without the need to control the outcome and to focus on one shot at a time.
Making a fresh connection with someone is just like taking a golf shot. The key is to be intentional and get in proper alignment. Turn toward the person who is your target, and no, you are not going to shoot them! You are going to strategically invite them into a shared space where you both can enjoy one another without thought of controlling the outcome.
Here are some results from some who have executed a successful shot of joy:
Rosemary said, “My brother and I reconciled!” Dyanne rejoiced, “My son and I had a brand new start!” Carol from Pinehurst testified, “My daughter and I had the best visit when I learned a new way to relate to her!”
Regardless of our skill level, age, or conditions facing us, we all have the power to find the sweet-spot. I hope you will join me on Dec. 12th to swing into the power of joy and learn a new tool for creating authentic connections.
