This past week I moved from Florida back to Pinehurst. It’s the fourth time I’ve been here as a local. The moment I crossed the North Carolina border, I burst into tears. “I’m home!” my happy but parched soul proclaimed. As I wiped away the tears, I began to think about the concept of leaving and arriving….and ultimately coming home.
“Orlando has no soul,” some astute friends said upon comparing the two places.
“I wish I would have known that when I took the leap to move there four years ago,” I retorted. Visiting Mickey Mouse’s city in the middle of February and the height of snow-bird season was appealing to my desire for a fresh start at the time. Florida is a great winter get-a-way, but I found no sense of belonging there.
As I took the turn around the Village circle this time, some memories from my past percolated beyond my tears.
The first time I came to Pinehurst was as a college student at Duke. My initial memory was not a pleasant one. Upon entering the Village, I drove around the circle in my tiny white VW Rabbit. I wasn’t here for more than five minutes when a police car pulled me over for speeding. I was doing 35 mph in a 25 mile per hour zone. C’mon guys, don’t you have more important matters to attend to? Apparently not.
The nearest grocery store was five miles away. Traffic was non-existent. I played Pinehurst #2 just about every day for free. My best nine holes of my life were on the front nine, scoring six birdies. “Do you know what you shot on that nine?” my playing partner asked. When I woke up on the tenth hole, I proceeded to shoot a nice little forty-two on the back nine, destroying my recording breaking performance.
The second time I landed in Pinehurst was after I graduated from Duke. I turned pro working under Buck Adams at the Country Club of North Carolina. When I helped Susie White break eighty for the first time, she broadcasted it to everyone in the club. That started my teaching career, but I was yearning to play professionally.
One day after an inspiring Sunday sermon where the pastor spoke about “God giving you power to receive His promises when you know your purpose,” I jumped back in that little VW Rabbit and drove to High Point. My aim was to find Jack Campbell, the president of Henredon Furniture. He was at an LPGA event as a sponsor.
“I don’t know where he’s at, but I’m going to find that man and ask him to sponsor me.” He was on the first tee announcing the players. After mustering up all the courage I could find, I marched over to this total stranger and introduced myself.
“Mr. Campbell, you don’t know me, but…” He interrupted me. “Veronica! So nice to see you!” I was stunned. Apparently, we had met a year prior and he remembered me. “Sir, can I have five minutes of your time?”
“Why of course,” he replied.
We walked over to the bag room. On those dusty steps, I expressed my heart’s desire, “Sir, I want to go play the golf tour. Would you be interested in sponsoring me?”
“Why, yes I would,” he said.
I was stunned. “You would?”
“Yes, come back next week and plan on playing a round of golf with some of my friends.” I left to pursue my playing career shortly thereafter, fully sponsored by Jack Campbell.
The third time I came to Pinehurst, I was on a mission to see my mother through in the last season of her life. My first memory upon arriving was attending a talk by renowned golf author, Jim Dodson. “I want to be a writer like him someday,” I said to myself, inspired by his talk. Jim became my writing mentor and helped me through the writing of my book, My Shot of Joy: The Miraculous Journey of Redeeming a Lost Mother-Daughter Relationship (a great gift for Mother’s Day). Now here I am years later, writing for The Pilot, like he did.
I left the last time to find a fresh start for my life. What I discovered after a prolonged season of loss and setback is that “home” is not first a physical place. It’s internal. When you are young, you go searching to discover who you are and what the world has to offer you. You chase your dream.
When you are older (I’m not old yet!), your search is to come home to yourself. It’s to find wholeness within.
I’m glad I’ve come home to myself and to Pinehurst.
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author, and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com