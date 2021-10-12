Champions come in all kinds of varieties. Each has a unique champion spirit. Such is the case with my newest champion, Cameron Hackmann.
I first got to know Cameron this past January at the Junior Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. While I was there to largely coach his older brother, I spent some time observing Cameron, then a 13-year-old from Montana, while competing in his age division.
I saw that Cameron was a natural athlete but lacked the necessary confidence, focus, belief and mindsets to win. At the time, Cameron’s first love was not golf, but fishing. My first goal in coaching him was to convert him from the love of fishing to the love of the game!
Our first session was in March. “What is your dream?” I asked. “To win the Montana State Championship as a freshman,” he replied without hesitation. I could tell it was a dream worth validating. “Let’s do it!” I responded. “Let’s go about this entire season with that end goal in mind.” We got clear on the goal and the processes, mindsets, and practices necessary to accomplish it. We then went to work.
I trained him in my system: The Champion’s Way. He kept excelling each month. In a big tournament in July, he finished ninth out of 40th, but was disappointed. It was a great victory, however, and I had to help him to see how well he was doing to be the only 14-year-old to make the cut. He also learned that “I play my best golf when I forget about everything and just hit shots!” His confidence grew tremendously as he quit equating a bad shot with a bad round and overcame the disempowering anger he created from that false association.
“I know what I can do now! I know I can be the best!” he exclaimed. With that tournament, his love of golf surpassed his love of fishing.
We kept building his champion practices which included envisioning the shot, executing a precise pre-shot routine, eliminating all self-judgment, honing his repertoire of shot-making, and gaining more certainty in his putting. He kept doing the work – all of it – to release his inner champion, including his champion declarations.
Here’s a sample declaration: “I am excited to enter into my precision month in preparation for my dream of winning the state championship as a freshman. I’ve already proved I can win as a freshman because I just won my first high school match of the season as a freshman. My confidence is high. Someone has to win that tournament. It might as well be me! I also play as a surrendered athlete. I play for the glory of God, and release all outcomes to Him. I am free to achieve and free to fail. My worth has nothing to do with my score, so I am free to play and enjoy my round. All systems are go! I believe in a state championship victory now!”
Here’s the unique thing about Cameron’s champion spirit. Every time we’d talk about winning, we’d laugh about it. There was no pressure to perform, just the laugh of total victory in imagining the win. In fact, every time I’d coach him, I’d have this vision in my mind of a young David slaying Goliath. If you are familiar with the biblical story, a young shepherd boy takes a slingshot and a few stones then slays the big giant with one laser shot to his forehead. Boom! Down goes Goliath! Down goes all the competitors! Up goes total victory! Ha ha ha ha! “Go slay Goliath today!” I commanded him.
And he did. Cameron Hackmann just won the Montana State High School Championship in his division as a freshman by seven shots! He carded a 67 in his final round with six birdies, finishing 6-under-par! The young David slays Goliath! He leads his team to the win as well.
It’s been over a week now. We keep laughing about it. I can’t take the smile off my face. He did it! We did it!
“I just believed I could,” Cameron said.
Who’s next?
P.S. His father tells me he is now turning his attention to hunting season. Yikes!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com. Text 757-407-1907 for a free performance coaching consultation.