As a performance coach, one of my greatest joys is seeing a breakthrough performance in one of my players. Equally exciting is making a discovery in my never-ending quest to uncover the secrets of high performance. What do I need to tap into in order to release potential in a golfer?
When you normally hear the word “tap,” I know one would most likely think of beer. I’m not referring to the agent that makes you chill and feel free after a stressful day of work, or the necessary companion to fully enjoy a round of golf or football game. I’m talking about tapping into potential, although I do admit, the outcomes are similar in their effects — a change of mental and emotional state that produces more enjoyment.
Consider my kind of tap.
Recently, I was coaching a competitive golfer to up-level his game. I saw that he needed to move from a la-la focus in his game to a laser focus. He also needed to get into focus well before the first tee. No more waiting until the fourth hole when he had a double or triple to get his head in the game. His pre-shot routine was inconsistent and imprecise.
After his round at Longleaf, I decided to go for the jugular.
“That was the sloppiest round of golf I have ever seen!” I exclaimed. “I don’t know what that was, but it certainly was not competitive golf. Your head was nowhere in the game. Either get in or get out and go play football! That was not golf!”
He started to tear up. “I’m placing demands on your inner champion to come forth. You’re better than that.” He agreed. It was a sincere “come to Jesus meeting.”
He shot 1-under-par in his very next tournament, the best competitive round in his life! In less than three months time, he finally found his breakthrough performance, going from low to mid-eighties, to one under par. Why? I placed a demand on his inner champion.
In doing so, I tapped into a simple but profound truth about performance: Champions place a demand on themselves. It comes from within. You don’t have to tell them to push to the edge of their abilities. They automatically go there.
However, if placing a demand on your inner champion is not natural, it can be developed. It can start from without, as in my student’s case. I could place the demand on him — and do it from love, not judgment.
He responded. He also discovered a new belief in himself. I’m excited to see where this will take him as he just tapped into greater opportunities to play college golf.
Do you place demands on your inner champion? Do you call yourself up higher? Are you tapping into your potential?
“Tap” is defined as “a device that controls the flow of a liquid.” Could it be that the simple act of placing a demand on one’s inner champion is what controls the out-flow of potential? I’ll keep you posted as I add this strategy to my practice more regularly.
As for the other kind of tap, I always think of my mother. She used to love the stuff. When I worked for Kingsmill Resort, an Anheuser Busch company, I received two cases of beer a month as a perk. I didn’t like the stuff, but Mom sure did.
I’d stack the cases up in my garage. Whenever she would come to visit, she’d do two things as soon as she got out of the car: reach for her suitcase and grab a six pack. Our visit always started off really sweet.
No matter what kind of tap you are into, don’t discount tapping into your potential. Now where’s that glass of beer?
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com. Text 757-407-1907 for a free performance coaching consultation.