The game of golf has evolved and grew right in front of Peter Green’s eyes in his lifetime.
Competing in USGA championships from 1957 with his first appearance in the U.S. Junior Amateur, to his final appearance in the 2001 U.S. Senior Amateur, the expansion of the game has grown outside of the 22 USGA championship appearances for the Country Club of North Carolina member who lives in the greater Detroit area.
No more of a perfect example of the current state of golf was the U.S. Junior Amateur hosted at CCNC last month.
“It was well done on TV. The course looked fantastic,” Green said. “It looked like they finally set the pins a little tougher on the last day and there weren't so many birdies it looked to me. They lit it up prior to that. That was some great playing by those kids.”
The 80-year-old had an understanding of the challenge the players faced as he too competed in a USGA championship hosted by the club as a 39-year-old amateur in the 1980 U.S. Amateur.
But the one difference in the 41 years between the two men’s championships at the course was evident to Green.
“Everybody hits it so far now,” he said. “In 1980 when I played in that U.S. Amateur, Fred Couples took his drive over the Pine trees on the island to cut the corner (on the 18th hole of the Dogwood Course). Everybody was talking about it and everybody tried. Not me because I couldn’t hit it that far.”
Even though players in 1980 were able to cut distance off the dogleg left par-5 closing hole, further back tees and longer drives made the hole play nearly like a par 4 for many players in the field last month.
Not only has the change in technology and the way the game is played has differed over the years, but also simple changes to the rules of the game that seem to be customary now.
From being allowed to fix pitch and spike marks on the green to marking your ball before putting, those changes have come during Green’s time as a competitive golfer.
“I remember a lot of rules changes that I played through. And not just USGA events but when I started playing competitive golf,” he said.
“What a difference when you talk about course records. Can you imagine being one of the last guys off in a big tournament and having everybody leaving spike marks. Some of those two- and three-footers were pretty hard to make back in the day.”
Green took over the membership of his father at the club when he passed away in 1974 and has retained the membership with his home located right off the driving range at the club. That location has allowed the former golfer at the University of North Carolina and Michigan Golf Hall of Famer to see some of the area’s best golfers practice at the club over the years, including Jackson Van Paris, a local standout who competed in the U.S. Junior Am.
“He’s really a nice kid,” Green said. “He and Jackson Bode are both really good kids and players. We’ve got a lot of good young players at that club.”
The U.S. Junior was two of the 22 USGA events that Green played across six decades. A lifetime amateur, turning pro never was more than a “childhood dream” of his over the years. He entered the business world after college to work as a part of his family’s fourth generation business as a plumbing contractor with John E. Green Co., in the greater Detroit area.
While still playing golf, amateur events still provided the challenge he looked to conquer.
“When you’re an amateur golfer, it’s sort of the top events for amateurs,” Green said of USGA events. “There’s a lot of events that are important and fun to play in. The USGA events are stepping stones to greatness. Everybody wants to win a U.S. Amateur or play in a U.S. Open.”
Thirteen of Green’s USGA appearances came in the U.S. Amateur. He competed in all but one of the championships in the 1960s decade.
He then made appearances in his 30s and once in his 40s in the U.S. Amateur, with the one hosted at CCNC standing out in his mind.
“A lot of people that you meet and you play with and watch go on to have a good career, it’s a lot of fun to watch them,” Green said.
Green’s amateur career also included winning four Michigan Amateur Championships, and competing regularly in the area at the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst. From there he saw many golfers he played against go on to have professional careers, including many run-ins with one of the game’s best to tee it up.
“I played in a lot of amateur tournaments when I was young and I played a lot of tournaments when (Jack) Nicklaus did,” Green said. “I didn’t beat him too often. All but once I think.”
The one time he can recall was during stroke play at the 1959 North & South Amateur. Green became medalist at that event after the two rounds of stroke play. Nicklaus went on to win the championship in match play.
That championship almost might have played a big part in the evolution of Nicklaus as a golfer.
“The interesting thing is the guy he played against in the finals, Jim Andrews, was the guy that beat me in the second round,” Green said. “He was the first guy, I found out later, that marked golf courses.”
In a time before rangefinders and GPS golf carts, using trees and landmarks on the course was the only way players could judge distances to the green. Nicklaus later used those practices to help him build a historic career on the course.
While Green has a historic career in golf, the Green family is one that can take pride in its athletic prowess. His daughter Suzy Green-Roebuck has competed in nine USGA championships, most recently with a tie for 10th finish at the third hosting of the championship at Brooklawn Country Club. She has finished inside the top 12 in all three playing of the championship.
“My daughter is the best in the family,” Green said when it comes to golf. “She plays like one tournament a year … That’s not too bad.”
Among his grandchildren include brothers Charlie and Gordie Green. Charlie was a team captain on the Michigan State golf team and a teammate of the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion and family friend James Piot. Gordie is one of the top hockey prospects in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ minor league system.
And it’s safe to say there is a lot of pride that comes with family gatherings with a host of so much athletic talent.
“It’s fun. And there’s some trash talk too,” Green said.
