Pinecrest wide receiver Brandyn Hackett (16) is consoled by Jordan’s Brandon Wilder (30) after the Patriots lost their second round NCHSAA 4A state playoff game Thursday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Jordan defeated Pinecrest, 32-28.
Pinecrest's Zymire Spencer (36) breaks down the sideline for a touchdown during a second round NCHSAA 4A state playoffs against Jordan Thursday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Jordan defeated Pinecrest defeated, 32-28.
A three-score lead at halftime for the Pinecrest football team wasn’t safe from a Jordan squad hungry to keep its playoff run going at least for another week.
In the second round of the 4A NCHSAA state playoffs, turnovers and failed execution by the Patriots at home resulted in 22 straight points from the visiting Falcons to close out a 32-28 win in Southern Pines.
“I thought we didn’t execute real well offensively. We had some things there, we just didn’t execute it,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “They executed better than we did, that’s kind of the bottom line.”
No. 7 Pinecrest (9-3) ended its season with all three turnovers in the game coming in the second half, after a first half that went nearly to perfection for the Patriots over No. 23 Jordan (6-6) in the first 12 minutes.
The Patriots took a 28-10 advantage into the locker room, and nearly extended the lead out by another six-plus points when Jaylin Morgan was stripped of the ball near the goal line, and Jordan’s Amareon Blue returned the ball 96 yards for a touchdown.
“We were going in to score a touchdown to put us up 35-10. Instead it was 28-18,” Eddins said. “They seized the momentum and we just couldn’t get it back. We couldn’t stop them from there.”
The score made it a 28-18 Pinecrest lead with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter, and the lead stood there until midway through the fourth period when the Falcons’ Luke Dale scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the Pinecrest lead to 28-25.
Jordan picked off Pinecrest’s Mason Konen twice in the fourth, between the two turnover drives, Blue scored the game-winning touchdown from 13 yards out to go up 32-28 with less than two minutes to go.
Pinecrest jumped out to a fast start, scoring three times in the first quarter, two times on the ground from Zymire Spencer and also Konen. The junior quarterback also passed for a score to senior Hunter Neifert.
Spencer scored a second time in the second quarter, a 73-yard sprint close to the end of the half and made it 28-10. The sophomore is part of the future with the program, rushing for 160 yards in the loss.
“The seniors set the precedent to get some of these things rolling, and some players played a big part in it all season,” Eddins said. “I’m excited about the guys that are coming back, and sad about the ones that are leaving. There are some good pieces to come back and build from, that’s for sure.”