HSFB-Pinecrest v Jordan

Pinecrest's Zymire Spencer (36) breaks down the sideline for a touchdown during a second round NCHSAA 4A state playoffs against Jordan Thursday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Jordan defeated Pinecrest defeated, 32-28.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

A three-score lead at halftime for the Pinecrest football team wasn’t safe from a Jordan squad hungry to keep its playoff run going at least for another week.

In the second round of the 4A NCHSAA state playoffs, turnovers and failed execution by the Patriots at home resulted in 22 straight points from the visiting Falcons to close out a 32-28 win in Southern Pines.

HSFB-Pinecrest v Jordan

Pinecrest wide receiver Brandyn Hackett (16) is consoled by Jordan’s Brandon Wilder (30) after the Patriots lost their second round NCHSAA 4A state playoff game Thursday at John Williams Stadium in Southern Pines. Jordan defeated Pinecrest, 32-28.

