Jim Ferree, a Pinebluff native and former professional golfer, passed away Tuesday at the age of 91 after a life filled with laurels on the golf course.
A 1995 inductee into the Carolinas Golf Hall of Fame, Ferree won three times as a professional.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:22 pm
He was a member of the PGA Tour from 1956-66, finished 17th in the 1957 U.S. Open and won the 1958 Vancouver Centennial. In that tournament win, he fired a 61 to beat Billy Casper.
His career then advanced to the PGA Champions Tour, known at the time as the Senior PGA Tour, where he spent 15 years, and won two tournaments, the 1986 Greater Grand Rapids Open and 1991 Bell Atlantic Classic.
His iconic flat hat and knickers look on the course led to PGA Commissioner Deane Beman selecting Ferree’s silhouette to be used on the senior tour’s logo.
The hallmark of Ferree’s career in professional golf has been courage. In 1991, at age 60, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Three years later, he would beat the illness and receive the prestigious Ben Hogan Award, presented annually by the Golf Writers Association of America. In his return, Ferree was named the Senior PGA Tour’s Comeback Player of the Year in 1993.
While still active on PGA Tour Champions, he became the head pro at Westmoreland Country Club in Western Pennsylvania.
He was born in Pinebluff on June 10, 1931. Ferree’s family moved to Winston-Salem, where he grew up and learned the game from his father, Purvis, a long-time pro at Winston-Salem’s Old Town Golf Club. He then enrolled at the University of North Carolina, and was a member of the golf team.
Ferree played for the Tar Heels from 1951-53, winning the Southern Conference championship in 1953. In 1991, he became the first golfer inducted into the University of North Carolina’s Hall of Fame.
Ferree is survived by his wife Karen, son Randy, and granddaughter Jennings.
