Pinecrest graduate Jeff Yurk closed out his second season with the Elon football program claiming a national honor through HERO Sports.
Yurk was one of three Elon players named to their respective FCS All-American teams from the organization, as the punter was named a sophomore All-American. Teammates Marcus Hillman was named to the All-FCS All-American team, and Jalen Hampton was recognized as a freshman All-American.
Yurk broke Elon's single-season record by averaging 44.1 yards per punt in 2022. He had 16 punts of at least 50 yards, 18 downed inside the 20 and a career-long 65-yard punt at William & Mary. He averaged at least 45 yards per punt in each of his final eight games of the season and is fifth in the nation in punting average (as of Dec. 8). He averaged 50.7 yards on three punts in a win over UAlbany and 49.3 yards on four punts in the team's FCS playoff game at Furman.
The Elon football team went 8-4 in 2022 and 6-2 in CAA Football play, good for third place in the final league standings. The Phoenix ended the regular season ranked No. 12 in the country and earned a bid to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2018. Elon defeated three ranked teams during the season, including handing William & Mary its only regular season defeat.
Earlier this month, Yurk entered the transfer portal, and he committed to Pittsburgh over the weekend.