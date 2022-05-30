The Pinecrest baseball team has ended its 43-year drought from playing for the state championship. The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the information for the 4A state title series that will be played later this week.
Who: Pinecrest will take on Providence in the state championship series.
The second-seeded Patriots (25-6) are playing for a state title for the first time since the 1979 season, when they beat Garinger.
Pinecrest earned the state playoff appearance after winning game three of the 4A East regional final over Fuquay-Varina, 7-0, at home Saturday.
The No. 1 seed Providence (32-0) out of the 4A West defeated T.C. Roberson in two games.
The Panthers last played for a state title in 2015, defeating Millbrook in three games.
When: The first game of the championship is slated for Friday at 5 p.m. The second game will be played Saturday at 11 a.m., and a third game, if necessary, will be played Saturday at 5 p.m.
Where: All three games of the championship series will be played at Burlington Athletic Stadium. The 3,500-seat stadium is home to the Burlington Sock Puppets, a collegiate summer baseball league in the Appalachian League.
The site will also be where the 2A state championship series will be played, in the gaps between the 4A games.
What: The championship series, much like the regional final series, will be played in a best-of-three format.
Other information provided by the NCHSAA:
Spectator gates will open one hour prior to the first game each day.
All Sessions: $20; Friday Only: $8; Saturday Only: $12.
Children 5 and under admitted free.
Tickets are non-refundable.
Concession stands will be open.
Parking will be available at the site.
Sunday, June 5 will be used only as a make-up date.