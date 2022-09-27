HSFB-Union Pines v Lee County

Union Pines Vikings Christopher Gilbert (7) drags down Lee County Yellow Jackets running back Bradley Brown (7) in action during a Sandhills Athletic Conference game.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

The threat of inclement weather rolling through the state on Friday, high school football games by the dozens have been changed from the mountains to the coast, and all three of Moore County’s games set for this week were bumped up to Thursday as well.

The lone home contest, Union Pines hosting Scotland, was moved up, but comes with the Vikings returning to action off a bye week.

Pinedrest vs Richmond 18.jpeg

Pinecrest receiver Hunter Neifert catches an over the shoulder throw in the win last week over Richmond.
0E7A7074.jpeg

North Moore’s defense swarms for a tackle against West Columbus at home three weeks ago.

