The threat of inclement weather rolling through the state on Friday, high school football games by the dozens have been changed from the mountains to the coast, and all three of Moore County’s games set for this week were bumped up to Thursday as well.
The lone home contest, Union Pines hosting Scotland, was moved up, but comes with the Vikings returning to action off a bye week.
The Scots bring one of the most complete offenses that Union Pines has faced this season, with a very balanced offensive attack coming to Cameron Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“They’re a physical football team. They don’t do a ton, but what they do, they do really well,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said. “They got two or three good backs, the quarterback throws the ball well, their offensive line is as good as anyone we’ve played. It’s a tough opponent for us. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and do the things we do well.”
Scotland (3-3, 1-1 Sandhills) has had an up-and-down season so far, and is coming off a 63-point showing in the win over Southern Lee last week. Union Pines (2-3, 0-1 Sandhills) was defeated 59-0 by Lee County at home before its bye week last week.
The bye week allowed for some players to get healthy as well as allow the coaches to fine-tune parts of the team’s game that needed some adaptations.
“I just tried to focus on rehabbing a little bit,” senior linebacker Christopher Gilbert said. “We wanted to get better as much as we can on the week off.”
On the offensive side of the ball, drilling in the basics has been a focal point for the Vikings. One other point of emphasis was ball security.
“We got a couple of wrinkles we put in offensively and defensively,” Trousdale said. “The last couple of games we’ve turned the ball over 10 times in two games. When you do that, you don’t have a good opportunity to win.”
On the other side of the ball, Gilbert wants to see him and his teammates be more opportunistic.
“I thought turnovers needed to be a big thing. On defense, we just didn’t have the same production that we’ve had over the past three years. It’s been a low year for us because we haven’t really had one stop in a game, two stops in a game,” Gilbert said.
“In the past we had fumble recoveries, picks and four-and-outs. I felt like our defense was lagging a bit, as the captain of the defense and the middle linebacker for now, so I felt that was something I needed to address more.”
To game plan for the Scots, Gilbert and the defense are working on more pass coverage with Scotland coming in having passed for more than 800 yards in six games this season with quarterback Carter Revelle. The pass thrower’s top targets are seniors Izeem Graham and Cadyn Graves, with Graham, the leader in receptions and receiving yards and Graves tallying a team-high four touchdown grabs.
Senior Patrick Primus and junior Zay Jones are the top running backs for the Scots, led by Primus’ 507 yards and eight touchdowns.
Scotland’s defense has forced five interceptions this season, and senior Jahari Brown has an interception, fumble recovery and and blocked punt this season.
The bye week for Union Pines also provided a moment of reflection that the end of the season is closer and closer.
“I was talking to them last week and I broke it down to practices that we’ve only have 22 real regular season practices left. We’re already halfway through the year and it goes by fast,” Trousdale said. “The kids want to do well, and it’s a matter if we will be able to execute plays.”
Last season, a contest was not played between the two sides after Scotland went into COVID-19 protocol.
Patriots Aim to Build Momentum on the Road Against Struggling Southern Lee
With a win over Richmond in the rear-view mirror, Pinecrest looks to keep its spot at the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings intact taking on a Southern Lee squad that is desperate for a conference win.
Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Last time out, Southern Lee (1-5, 0-2 Sandhills) scored 34 points in the loss on the road to Scotland. Pinecrest (3-2, 1-0 Sandhills) brings a seven-game win streak in the series to Tramway. Last season, Pinecrest claimed a 47-3 win over the Cavaliers.
Southern Lee’s offense focuses on the run, led by junior running back Tyrice Douglas with 346 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season. Senior Anthony Robinson is the team’s second-leading rusher and the top receiver with 418 all-purpose yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns to his credit.
Sophomore Michael Tate-Blanks is the Cavaliers’ top tackler with 43 tackles and a tackle for loss. He also has an interception and a forced fumble. Dylan Greene has two interceptions.
Mustangs Take Unblemished Record To Winless Jordan-Matthews
For the first time in more than a decade, North Moore and Jordan-Matthews face off on the football field.
Last season’s contest was a forfeit by the Jets, but every matchup in recent history between the sides has been in favor of Jordan-Matthews.
North Moore (5-0, 1-0 Mid-Carolina) came off its bye week last week to defeat Bartlett Yancey on the road, while Jordan-Matthews (0-6, 0-2 Mid-Carolina) enters Thursday’s on a short week with a loss to Chatham Central on Monday. The game starts in Siler City at 7:30 p.m.
Freshman quarterback Nick Glover has been a primary source of offense this season for the Jets as the team’s top passer and top rusher.
North Moore’s offense has seemed to start to turn the corner, rushing for more than 300 yards against Bartlett Yancey last week, while the defense continues to force turnovers and limit opposing offenses.
