North Moore football coach Andrew Carrouth heard the noise heading into this team’s matchup about the vaunted Bartlett Yancey offense, and how some outside the program views his team as just an offensive team through the first four games of the season.
“For us there was a chip on our shoulder this week. We heard a lot of chirping about, ‘We struggle on defense. We’re an offensive team and we can’t tackle, and those type things,’” Carrouth said. “Those guys come in and said, ‘We want to take that to heart and prove some people wrong.’”
An attempt to prove those preconceptions wrong was successful Friday night in Robbins as the Mustangs held the Buccaneers to one score and less than 120 yards of total offense in a 26-8 to open Mid-Carolina Conference play.
In doing so, the Mustangs continued to prove that the dynamic has changed for the program that is off to a 5-0 start for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.
“North Moore used to be the hunted. Now we’re the hunters,” senior linebacker Drew Brewer said. “It’s definitely a new feeling, but I love it.”
Brewer led the Mustangs defense with seven total tackles and a tackle for loss. He was active in the passing lanes with several pass breakups and scooped a third-quarter fumble up after the Buccaneers (4-1, 1-1 Mid-Carolina) were driving.
“I kept telling them, ‘We need to match their intensity.’ They didn’t come out too strong,” Brewer said about his messages as a leader of the defense. “I told them to be smart and keep their head on straight and put it to them.”
The defense limited athletic quarterback Brendan Nunnally from getting out in the open field with his legs, or establishing much through the air. Nunnally passed for 59 yards on 20 attempts, one of which was picked off by North Moore Olajawuan Person for his sixth interception in five games, putting him among some of the best in the state.
While Brewer was a transfer to North Moore during his high school career, sophomore linebacker Elliott Furr has seen the program from some of its lowest points when he was growing up in the area, and can appreciate the work put in to have the Mustangs playing some of the best football in the state.
“I’ve witnessed it growing up and we are starting to make it look better. We’re really pushing this program somewhere where a lot of people don’t think it can go,” Furr said.
Furr finished with five tackles, including a pair for loss.
“My mindset is don’t let them go anywhere. We keep them out of the end zone, we will,” Furr said. “I trust the offense to go score and the offense has trust in us to get stops.”
With the defense locking down, it gave the offense time to make up for a first-drive turnover and other mistakes in a far from perfect game on that side of the ball in the eyes of Carrouth.
“I never really felt like we got settled at all on offense. We never really found something that we loved to do,” Carrouth said. “Offensively, it was kind of a slog tonight.”
Senior Justis Dorsett had two touchdowns on 23 carries for 181 yards. While the Mustangs’ backfield takes the credit for what it does carrying the ball, the unified group also plays a role in setting up scores and long runs by the ball carriers with their blocks. That was evident with a Javory Wall block to set the edge on a sweep play for Dorsett’s second score on the first drive of the second half to put North Moore up 19-0.
“We’re a team-first type of team. We don’t have any selfish players on our team,” Dorsett said. “Everybody is dedicated and I think everybody is starting to buy in and do what we want to do.”
James Ross scored late in the first half to put North Moore up 13-0 on a 4-yard scamper. Wall accounted for the other score with his 6-yard rushing score late in the third quarter, making it a 26-0 ballgame.
Bartlett Yancey’s Davon Lipscomb scored on a 62-yard run in the fourth quarter.
North Moore hosts Jordan-Matthews for homecoming next Friday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.