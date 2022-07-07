Padded by large leads entering the final rounds of the North & South Junior Amateur championships Wednesday, Tiffany Huang and Colin Salema executed the game plan that most golfers use when playing with a large lead.
There’s no need to go low, that’s the rest of the field’s job. Limiting mistakes and making pars, the pair were able to protect their lead, and in Huang’s case widen the lead, in the final round to claim the titles.
Huang, from Taiwan, shot a final-round 69 in the final round on Pinehurst No. 6 to win the 44th North & South Girls Junior by five strokes over Sarah Lydic with a combined score of 11-under-par.
All three of Huang’s rounds were in red figures, including an opening-round 67 on Pinehurst No. 2 Tuesday. The 54-hole stroke play tournament started off on the wrong foot for Huang with a bogey, but closed with eight total birdies, and a front nine score of 33. A pair of eagles on the back nine of her second round on No. 6 propelled her to a 69, and four birdies to counteract one bogey led to the final round of 3 under.
Seven shots behind Huang in a tie for third was Pinehurst’s Alexsandra Lapple, the top local finisher with a three-round total of 4-under-par, with a pair of 70s on No. 6 to bolster her score.
Mya Beasley, also of Pinehurst, finished in a tie for 10th at 1-under-par. A final-round 71 helped her get under par.
Pinehurst’s Megan Fiorini posted a three-round score of 7-over-par to finish in a tie for 27th, and Pinehurst’s Riley Grimm, one of the youngest players in the field, finished in a tie for 66th at 18-over–par.
Three rounds under par helped Salema, a rising junior from the Charlotte area, win the North & South Boys Junior title by three strokes over Lucas Acevedo.
Playing his first and third rounds on Pinehurst No. 7, Salema shot a 2 under round in the final round. His lowest round in the championship came on the second round on Course No. 2, shooting a 67, including a front-nine out in 32.
For the locals in the tournament, Pinehurst’s Pate Bizzell finished in a tie for 15th at 4-over-par. Carson Bertagnole and Holland Giles both finished in a tie for 40th at 11-over-par. Jonathan Honeywell finished in a tie for 56th at 14-over-par. Hudson Griffin finished in a tie for 58th at 15-over-par.