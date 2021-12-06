Howard Ward

Howard Ward

 Courtesy photograph

A staple in the Sandhills golf community for more than five decades, Howard Ward, who was a lead golf writer for The Pilot following his retirement from the Fayetteville Observer, passed away at the age of 84.

Following his retirement from the Fayetteville Observer after 41 years, Ward began covering golf for The Pilot in 1998, ahead of the first U.S. Open hosted at Pinehurst a year later.

Along with his positions at the Observer and The Pilot, he freelanced for Golfweek, Golf World and Golf Magazine, as well as for newspapers in Great Britain and Canada. He was editor of the Golf Record of the Carolinas for eight years.

He retired from The Pilot in 2013 with a golf writing career that sent him to The Masters 22 times and the U.S. Open seven times. He also covered scores of USGA national championships in addition to events of Carolinas Golf Association, Carolinas PGA Section events and numerous local events.

Ward was inducted into the Carolinas Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Fayetteville Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

“I’ve covered Moore County amateur championship for both men and women. It has been awesome to see Paul Simson and Patty Moore dominate. Going back to 1970’s, I covered the North and South Championship and take full credit for both Curtis Strange and Gary Hallberg of Wake Forest winning back to back,” he said during his Carolinas Golf Association Hall of Fame induction.

Ward’s award-winning writing claimed recognition by the N.C. Press Association and more than a dozen CGRA awards. He was recognized by the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association for his reporting on the activities of its members. He also was recognized by the International Network of Golf for a column written during the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at St. Matthews United Methodist Church on Hope Mills Road in Fayetteville. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.

