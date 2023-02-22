The Pinecrest girls basketball team found themselves in a slight identity crisis at home in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs Tuesday night.
Facing an athletic Athens Drive squad with some height in the post, the Patriots struggled to hold the visitors to one shot on several offensive possessions, and just as the second chances multiplied, so did the score in favor of the Jaguars for a 51-37 win. After the last few weeks of closing the regular season and conference tournament strong, the Patriots struggled on both sides of the ball against Athens Drive.
“We got hit in the mouth. We didn’t show up to play, and that’s what happens,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.
No. 10 Pinecrest (15-7) was held scoreless for more than four and half minutes in the first quarter. In that time, No. 23 Athens Drive (18-8) opened up a seven-point lead, a cushion that never got below five points the rest of the way.
Senior Jakaya Scott scored 14 points in her final high school basketball game for the Patriots, including 10 in the first half where she accounted for more than half of the Patriots’ 19 points at the intermission.
“She wanted to play and wanted to do what she needed to do to help the team win, but it’s a joint effort,” Cole said.
After a week of seeing balanced scoring to claim the conference tournament title last week, the balance wasn’t there. Sophomore Zanodiya McNair scored eight points and freshman Aniyah McGregor had seven points.
That core group returns next year for Pinecrest after their first year experiencing varsity basketball.
“They got a year under their belt knowing what to expect, knowing what’s going to happen,” Cole said. “Coming up, we’ll be fine. We will just got to compete and get better.”
Ramatou Diabi scored 13 points to lead Athens Drive.
In other state playoff action, the Pinecrest boys basketball team (15-11)dropped a 70-66 score at New Bern on the road Tuesday in the 4A state playoffs.
The No. 27-seed North Moore (12-9) boys basketball team lost 85-30 to Washington County on the road in the 1A playoffs.
Top-ranked E.E. Smith defeated the No. 32 Union Pines (10-14) girls basketball teams in the 3A playoffs.
O'Neal Girls Into State Semifinals
The O'Neal girls basketball team is into the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state semifinals after its fourth straight blowout win in the playoffs with a 66-29 victory at home against Statesville Christian.
The Falcons (26-2) travel to Grace Christian (30-3) in Sanford Thursday.