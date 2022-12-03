HSBK-W-Union Pines v Jack Britt

Union Pines Vikings guard Taryn Pekala (22) drives to the basket during a non-conference women's basketball game between Union Pines and Jack Britt to start the season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Several seniors graduated from their respective girls basketball teams locally, leading to big shoes for underclassmen to fill.

On the bench, North Moore returns a familiar face to coach the girls team, while seasoned leaders guide Pinecrest and Union Pines through changes after key contributors last season graduated.

IMG_9110.jpeg

North Moore's Calissa Clendenin looks to pass in a game last season for the Mustangs. Just a sophomore, she is one of top returners this season for North Moore.
61af84774eaef.image.jpg

Pinecrest's Jakaya Scott puts up a shot in the paint last season. One of four seniors, Scott is the top scorer from last season returning for the Patriots.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days