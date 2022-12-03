Several seniors graduated from their respective girls basketball teams locally, leading to big shoes for underclassmen to fill.
On the bench, North Moore returns a familiar face to coach the girls team, while seasoned leaders guide Pinecrest and Union Pines through changes after key contributors last season graduated.
North Moore
After spending the last two seasons coaching the boys team, Crystal Leenheer takes over the girls program once again.
This year’s North Moore squad is young, and is without its top two scorers from a year ago who graduated.
“We’re young. We still have a lot to grow on,” Leenheer said. “The biggest thing is they come in every day and bust their tails in practice. We had morning practice yesterday, and everybody was here ready to go before 7 a.m. It was a good practice and they were getting after it. They come in every day ready to learn.”
The Mustangs went 2-15 last season and welcomed back a handful of players eager to take on a bigger role. Sophomore Calissa Clendenin saw the most time on the floor of any returner last year, along with the team’s lone senior, Caibrey Thompson.
“Calissa just shows it on the court, she’s looking for the ball,” Leenheer said. “I’m looking for Calissa Clendenin to do a lot down low and up top. She’s got height, she’s got the build, and she can see things a lot.”
In the backcourt, sophomore Zee Graham and junior Hannah Hunt will get their first taste of significant time at the varsity level for the Mustangs.
“We got Zee, who transferred from Pinecrest and can help handle the ball, her and Hannah Hunt,” Leenheer said.
Another player Leenheer said she has seen good leadership from is Jordan Brower.
With an extended preseason, the Mustangs have made strides, their coach said.
“I was with the guys last year and I come back and have changed a little bit of stuff,” Leenheer said. “They are not just playing through the plays and looking at playing basketball and trying to find ways to score.”
Pinecrest
Graduating eight seniors from last year’s squad, a handful of returners who contributed last year now will be looked upon to carry more of a load for the Patriots this season. Even with the changes, coach Ronshau Cole won’t say this is a rebuilding season.
“I like the athleticism that we have. Right now, we are young. I think it was eight seniors that we lost last year,” Cole said. “I don’t like to use the term rebuild because when you have five coming back and they know the system, then we should be able to pick up pretty much where we left off.”
Where the team left off included an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs a week after the Patriots defeated Richmond in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game in Rockingham.
Pinecrest finished 20-6 last season.
Returning for this year’s squad includes four seniors and a trio of juniors.
“We have four seniors, Donaka Owens, Jada Dokes, Jakaya Scott and Marian Yeboah,” Cole said. “It’s going to be good for them. Right now we are trying to come together and create some chemistry.”
Scott and Owens saw time in the backcourt last season and now move into starting roles to play alongside a handful of talented underclassmen joining the roster in freshmen Jasiah Gilchrist and Aniyah McGregor, and sophomore Zanodiya McNair.
In the post, Dokes and junior Ava Depenbrock will be rebounding and inside scoring leaders for the Patriots.
“They get after it. Defensively, I like the way they get after it. We can play some man-to-man defense,” Cole said. “I like the way we can get up and down the floor if we need to.”
Union Pines
The last few seasons have seen senior-led teams, and the same situation always arises for Union Pines the next year — the doubts of what a team of new leaders can do.
Coach Anissa Little doesn’t mind the doubters.
“We lost a lot offensively, we lost a lot defensively, we lost a lot rebounding, and it’s almost like everybody is counting us out, like we’re not the same Union Pines that it has been,” Little said. “I am excited about this young group and what the future holds. We’re going to surprise some people this year. I told them, ‘I like being the underdog.’”
The Vikings finished last season with a 16-12 overall record. Exiting the program due to graduation is Aaliyah Balser, who was named all-district averaging 19.3 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game. Balser also led the team with 3.3 steals per game.
The Vikings return several players with multiple years of varsity experience who now will be asked to play in bigger roles than before. Senior forward Meghan McCaskill, and junior guards Mikayla Dunn and Corryn McCutchen bring their experience to this year’s squad.
Starting point guard Taryn Pekala returns after scoring more than five points and dishing four assists per game last year as a freshman. Other returners to the varsity roster include senior Amelia Escobedo-Cortes and junior Natalie Auman.
“We’ve got new players. We had three girls that moved so rather than having eight coming back, we have five,” Little said. “I pretty much have a whole new team. I have three seniors and only two have been in the program all four years.”
Little said she likes the team’s intensity that even comes from the younger players on the roster.
“I like their intensity. We’re a lot smaller so we’re going to have to get over the hurdle by boxing out and getting rebounds,” Little said. “I felt like they want to be coached, and that’s a good thing.”
