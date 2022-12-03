Two new, but not so new, coaches take the lead of boys basketball programs this season, marking all three programs in the county seeing coaching changes over the last two seasons.
Pinecrest is the only county boys team that has the same coach coming back, and this comes a year after sharing a conference championship. Union Pines looks to continue to build off the best season in recent history for the program, and North Moore hopes to see continuous growth in the win column.
North Moore
While Chris Coble was around the basketball program for the last few years, his role as an athletic director kept him from paying attention to the finer details. That changed when he stepped in as head coach for the boys program, more than a decade after stepping away from coaching the program in the late 2000s.
With a short preseason with his whole squad as four players come from the football field to basketball this week, Coble has seen the team come in ready.
“The thing that I like the most right off the bat is how this is a great group of kids,” Coble said. “They’ve worked their tails off, especially the seven that have been out here from the go that didn’t play a fall sport.”
North Moore returns several players from last year’s 6-13 season, including all-conference performer sophomore Colby Pennington, along with seniors Kamren Clark and Gabe Purvis.
“Outside of that, everybody we have was either on JV last year or was on varsity and didn’t play a whole lot,” Coble said. “I came in and said, ‘The slate’s clean and I don’t have any preconceived notions. Let’s just work as hard as you can and let’s see what happens.’ They have 100 percent bought into it.”
Pennington was one of the four football players that joined the program this week with five days to prepare for the season opener Saturday against Oracoke at home. Jamorion Horne returns from the football field after playing minutes off the bench in the post.
“They jumped right in and got after it. You have to because everybody comes in on Monday and you’re playing a game Saturday. This week has been about getting everybody on the same page.”
Along with Pennington and Horne, Coble has seen the seven players that have worked the last few weeks ahead of the season make significant jumps from last year.
“I’ve watched all the tape from last year, and (senior Branson) Clendenin jumps out the most as far as what I feel like was growth from the junior year to his senior year,” Coble said. “What we hope is that it carries over when we start on Saturday.”
Other upperclassmen returners he mentioned to be in the rotation are Mason Garner and Dylan Chriscoe.
Pinecrest
Going through a coaching change last year did not mean a step backward for the Patriots. In the last six full seasons, the Patriots have won 20 games or more, including a 21-6 mark last year under Kellen Parrish in his first season with the program.
Pinecrest split the regular season series with Richmond to share the Sandhills Athletic Conference regular season crown last year, and lost to the Raiders in the conference tournament championship game.
A lot of the attributes that last year’s team started to master that led to success on the court is what this year’s team is looking to get a grasp on.
“They’re going to have to play together, sharing the ball, playing good team defense and playing good Patriot basketball,” Parrish said entering his second year. “They know who I am, I know who they are a little better. I understand them a little better, like where they come from, so we are able to share some inside stuff with each other.”
Senior Colby Wallace returns as the team’s leading scorer from a year ago at 10.6 points per game, and also was the team’s leader with 5.6 rebounds per game. The only other returner with significant minutes played last year is senior J.D. Scarbrough at six points per game.
“We lost seven seniors, and this year we have four seniors, with two that played a lot last year. We are going to lean on those two seniors a lot with Colby and J.D.,” Parrish said.
Among the underclassmen that are now joining the varsity ranks that Parrish expects to play significant minutes this year are sophomores Elijah Melton and Zymire Spencer. Juniors Azir Gillespie and Jaylin Morgan, and senior forward Shaun Thomas saw limited time last year and are expected to carry more weight this season.
“We’re athletic and we do play tough defense at times. Once we figure out that we have to play good defense the whole game, not just spurts, we will be a good team defensively,” Parrish said.
“Some of the guys are learning that it’s a different pace coming from JV to varsity.”
The guard position has added depth with junior point guard Brandyn Hackett joining the squad after playing major minutes last year for Union Pines.
Richmond returns most of its lineup with the return of reigning N.C. Gatorade player of the year junior Paul McNeil transferring back to the school, and the Raiders add former Pinecrest player Jullien Cole from last year’s top seed in the 4A East. Parrish said that Pinecrest’s focus can’t be shifted to the other green and gold school in the conference this season.
“We’ll take it one game at a time. We know that Richmond is a tough team. We play them the ninth here, but we have to worry about ourselves,” Parrish said. “We’ll let everything else take care of itself.”
With the addition of a freshman team this year, the Patriots have 38 players in the program.
Union Pines
The head coach is new for the Union Pines boys basketball program, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t familiarity with the player. Zach Marks moves over as the head coach of the program after serving as the assistant coach for the last three seasons under outgoing coach Nick Boney.
“The guys thought it was a little bit of a shock from the assistant coach to head coach changing the mentality; it kind of changed the intensity a little bit,” Marks said. “They knew who I was as a person and that I was going to give them everything and my coaches were going to give them everything. If we’re giving them everything, we expect the same thing to come back.”
The Vikings throughout the first week of the season have shown tenacity on defense, using their athleticism to force turnovers and turn that into offense.
“That’s our thing, playing all 32 minutes no matter who it is. If guys go in for one minute, two minutes or playing all 32, we’re applying pressure the whole time. From Day One when we started, we were telling them that you’ve got to play as hard as you can or you won’t play at all.”
With a majority of the contributors from last year’s team now graduated, former JV players and varsity reserves now take on more responsibility.
“They’re confident. We have a lot of sophomores playing good minutes, a lot of juniors playing. We averaged 68 points per game last year and we return eight of it,” Marks said. “A lot of new guys are stepping into bigger roles than they ever have been.”
Senior Damari Patterson and sophomore Trent Hilburn saw the most time of any returner last season. Patterson averaged 4.3 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds last season, and Hilburn showed some touch from the outside. Owen St. John will also play a role in the post with Patterson during his senior season as the Vikings took to live up to the 2022 season that ended with an 18-8 overall mark, one of the best records in recent history.
Players rising up from the JV squad includes juniors Zion Kiser and Melan Mulla, and sophomores Aiden Leonard, Jaylen Kyle
“We are really getting everything out of them,” Marks said. “Coach (Tony) Wilson has done a great job with that JV team and I thank him for everything for us, and I’m happy to have him move up to varsity.”
