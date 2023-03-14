Moore County had 13 high school basketball players named all-conference for their showings on the court this past season, both leagues announced with the basketball season ending over the weekend.
Six girls were named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference, three each from Pinecrest and Union Pines.
For the Patriots, who finished second in the conference during the regular season, and won the conference tournament, freshman Jasiah Gilchrist, sophomore Zanodiya McNair and senior Jakaya Scott were selected. Union Pines junior Corryn McCutchen, sophomore Taryn Pekala and senior Meghan McCaskill were voted to the team.
McNair averaged a team-high 14.9 points per game, and was second on the team with 4.1 steals per game and 2.3 assists per game. She pulled down 4.6 rebounds per game. Gilchrist’s first varsity season included scoring 10.3 points per game, and leading the team with 4.3 steals per game, and 2.7 assists per game. Scott closed out her career averaging 10.7 points per game, and 4.6 rebounds an outing.
Pekala averaged 10.4 points per game this season, and led the team in assists, with four per game, and steals, at 3.3 steals per game. McCutchen led the Vikings with 10.6 points per game, and also dished 2.2 assists per game and nabbed 2.2 steals per game. McCaskill’s senior season included leading the team with eight rebounds per game, and scoring 5.7 points per game, and finishing with two double-doubles this season.
On the boys side, four total players, led by three from Pinecrest, were named all-conference.
Pinecrest seniors J.D. Scarbrough and Colby Wallace, and sophomore Elijah Melton were named all-conference. Union Pines senior Damari Patterson was selected to the team as well.
Melton averaged a double-double with 11.3 points per game, and 10.3 rebounds per game. Nearly half of the rebounds Melton pulled down were offensive boards. He had 11 double-doubles this season. Scarbrough’s final season with the Patriots resulted in leading the team in scoring at 11.9 points per game, and leading the team with 1.9 steals per outing. Wallace posted 10.3 points per game, and more than six rebounds per game in his final high school season.
Patterson averaged 6.2 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game.
In the Mid-Carolina Conference, two boys players from North Moore, and one girl were named first team all-conference.
Sophomore Colby Pennington and senior Kamren Clark were selected to the boys team. Pennington averaged 14.9 points per game, as well as 8.4 rebounds per game this season. Clark scored 11.6 points per game on average.
Sophomore Calissa Clendenin was named all-conference on the girls side.
On the second team, North Moore had Jamorion Horne, Gabe Purvis, Austin Patterson and Hannah Early selected.