Dana Diemer has worn a lot of hats in the equestrian world: horse show mom, polocrosse pioneer, international eventing and show jumping steward.
She’s no stranger either to the pressure of being the one in the arena, holding the reins. Diemer’s own sport of choice, however, requires a longer set.
Combined driving may be the fourth or fifth act of her life with horses. But in equestrian sports it’s never too late to become a champion.
That’s exactly what Diemer has done, several times over. Last month she and her pony Mack won their first U.S. Equestrian Federation National Championship at the Advanced level at the Florida Horse Park’s Spring Fling combined driving event.
Diemer stepped back from organizing events at the Carolina Horse Park back in 2009, around the same time her son Andrew wrapped up his competitive junior career and went on to other pursuits. With an unprecedented level of free time, she took on Bryn, a neighbor’s seasoned driving pony who had soured on driving with other ponies.
“She didn’t really know what to do with him and he didn’t fit into her program,” Diemer recalled. “I got in the carriage behind that pony and thought ‘this is where I need to be,’ and I’ve been in love with it ever since.”
Combined driving can be compared to a triathlon for carriages, similar to eventing for riding horses. Competition begins with dressage, where competitors are judged on horses’ balance, submission and quality of movement through a prescribed pattern.
The marathon phase comes next, though these days it’s only about five miles long at the upper levels. It’s still a test of endurance, speed and agility made all the more complex by the addition of a carriage behind the horse.
Marathon courses involve varied terrain and water crossings, and drivers must maneuver through a series of gates called hazards. Penalties are added based on how long it takes each pair to complete the full course and negotiate each of the hazards, which are timed individually.
Combined driving events finish with a series of cones that drivers must weave cleanly through. Drivers who displace any of the balls set on top of every cone incur penalties.
The late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, helped popularize the sport in the 1970s. While driving four-in-hands may be quite literally a sport for royalty, Diemer has made it work driving secondhand carriages behind one pony.
Officiating at major eventing competitions, notably last year’s World Championships in Italy, helps fund her own competitive endeavors. Husband Manny, a retired Army officer who competes in eventing locally, is her good-humored navigator, groom, and “GOB:” guy on back.
“After 30-odd years of being an Army wife: he has to stay home and I get to do the traveling,” Diemer quipped.
“We're quite a team. I’ve only hit him with the whip once. He knows when to push me, he knows when to keep the lid on me, and he knows the sport.”
Before shows she can be found pressure washing her carriages and polishing her pony’s Biothane harness with Armor All. And Mack, formally known as Clarwood Mack the Knife, was far from a finished product when he arrived in North Carolina.
There’s no certainty in anything related to horses — let alone that a promising four-year-old will one day compete at the upper levels, or win a national championship. And when Diemer was shopping for Bryn’s successor, she didn’t think that Mack looked all that promising.
The young Welsh Cob had impressive results in the show ring, but had never been driven and wasn’t Diemer’s dream horse at first glance.
“He was the top Section C gelding in the country in-hand,” she said. “But I wanted a pretty little hunter pony, not this bulldog of a thing.”
But Diemer’s trainers Randy and Keady Cadwell had already asked for video, and the flashy chestnut’s movement convinced her to buy him sight unseen from Pennsylvania. She hasn’t had many reasons to regret that decision since.
They had the late, legendary Alphonso Hargrove break Mack to harness and soon realized that the pony had all of the qualities of a future star.
“He is an amazing pony with an amazing work ethic. He likes his job,” Diemer said.
“Really when the rubber hits the road all you've got is the reins in your hand and the bit in that animal’s mouth to control, so they’ve got to have a good brain.”
It’s taken eight years to develop Mack into a competitive Advanced level driving pony, but the results — a willing partner who understands what’s asked of him and boldly seeks every obstacle — have been well worth the time and effort.
Diemer lives on a horse farm just down the road from the Carolina Horse Park, but keeps Mack with the Cadwells at their Tremont Farm in Southern Pines. She trains with Keady Cadwell on an almost-daily basis during show season.
“She's done a fabulous job of training him and training me to get a really good performance,” Diemer said. “I almost always drive with her. She helps me get rid of bad habits and keeps me from developing more bad habits.”
Diemer and Mack were the North American champions in 2018 in the Intermediate Single Pony division. After moving up to Advanced, they placed third in the 2021 national championship and won reserve champion last year.
On the last weekend in February, the stars finally aligned.
Diemer and Mack led the CAI3* division at Spring Fling after dressage, despite a few bobbles. They were fourth in the marathon division, but by a narrow enough margin to maintain their lead.
Even at the national championship, Diemer viewed the marathon as a training opportunity and did not intend to have the fastest time. Instead her goal was to set up her pony to negotiate every obstacle smoothly with no confusion midway through.
“A gap that’s three meters wide, seems like a lot but when you get in there with a pony and a carriage it kind of fills up and you’ve got to have the timing right to indicate to the animal if you’re turning right or left,” she said. “If you go a half a stride beyond when you should turn, you have to jerk them off their feet to make the turn.”
They still had the second-fastest time at the sixth obstacle, where Diemer decided to maintain a forward trot rather than cantering through.
After the marathon, Diemer and Mack then put down one of two fault-free cones rounds among the eight entries in their division.
“I kind of went in there thinking ‘by God, I am not going to screw this up,’” she said. “It was magic the whole week. He was really good.”
The pair has qualified for the FEI Driving World Championships in The Netherlands this summer. Transporting a pony and carriages to Europe is no small undertaking, and Diemer is undecided whether she’ll try to go. She still grapples with show nerves, especially when confronted with large crowds of spectators, and at only 12 years old Mack is just hitting his prime.
“I have now accomplished everything I set out to do in driving, even if I kind of stumbled into it,” she said. “I’m going to continue as long as it’s fun and as long as Mack continues to want to do it. I’ve been really lucky.”