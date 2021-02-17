On a typical day of eventing competition at the Carolina Horse Park, hundreds of horses and riders take their turns competing in the dressage arenas, over two stadium jumping courses, and around the cross-country course.
Sometimes starting at 7 a.m. and ending late in the afternoon, the feat is a study in clockwork efficiency — that’s just one day. From decorating cross-country obstacles to taking notes for the show judges, it takes a village of volunteers to make it all happen.
Any one of the half-dozen War Horse Eventing Series horse trials requires between 80 and 90 volunteers between set-up, the Saturday of open schooling and the Sunday show.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the park’s flagship eventing competition and a combined driving event along with several other spring shows in 2020. Even so, 241 volunteers contributed more than 4,000 hours for the 14 shows remaining on its calendar.
The Carolina Horse Park’s volunteer corps covers a broad range of ages and interests, from juniors looking forward to their own first show to seasoned competitors giving back to the sport they love. Others, like LaVern Oxendine, get involved for the love of horses and the outdoors.
Oxendine, who lives in Fayetteville and works with the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, helped with historic downtown carriage tours before the pandemic forced them to suspend service. But he’d previously been to the horse park when it held the Stoneybrook Steeplechase, so decided to call and offer a hand.
Oxendine didn’t know much about equestrian competitions, but soon found himself logging eight-hour weekend days at the park as a showjumping ring steward at the War Horse.
“At first I was not too familiar at all to be honest, and I’m just learning as I go along. The owners and the riders are always thanking the volunteers for helping,” he said.
“I’m the only volunteer there at the gate, so I’m the one that’s keeping it organized as the riders come in with the different horses. I make sure the riders are organized and help with the timing while they’re warming up, if they have five minutes or whatever, just to keep it flowing.”
Volunteers can choose their job of choice ahead of time online at eventingvolunteers.com. The horse park also uses that tool to keep track of volunteers’ hours for year-end awards.
Volunteers also receive a voucher good towards future show entries, lunch, and snacks throughout the day.
But Oxendine said that helping keep the Carolina Horse Park’s shows accessible to grateful competitors is his favorite part of the show day.
“I meet riders from all over the country: from California, Maine, Virginia, Florida. It’s such a great opportunity to meet people from all over the United States. They’re so friendly and so appreciative of the Carolina Horse Park existing,” he said.
“I love working with the other volunteers and the staff. It’s rewarding, everybody’s nice and supportive and the riders and owners I meet are very appreciative of the volunteers.”
With multiple rings of competition going on at once, a horse trial can be a daunting experience for competitors new to the sport. Frequent volunteer Carrie Everhart, a Hoke County riding instructor, said that volunteering can help both junior and adult riders get a sense of how competitions run before they come on horseback.
“Volunteering is a great way to learn the rules and the way an event is organized and run,” said Everhart. “In scribing for dressage, you can learn invaluable information on the different movements and what the judge is looking for when judging. Jump judging for cross country can help you to learn the rules, as well as spending a lovely day out in nature.”
The Carolina Horse Park ended 2020 with a small outdoor ceremony for the top 15 adult volunteers and top five junior volunteers. Altogether, that group contributed more than 1,500 hours over the course of the year.
Joan Harper was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year with 226 hours spent helping coordinate course decoration. About 120 cross-country fences are set up for most of the horse park’s events, with 12-20 obstacles on seven distinct courses. Whether they’re 18-inch “Green as Grass” fences to about 3’7 at the Preliminary level, course decorators ensure that each jump is safe and inviting for competitors and their horses.
The park recognized Danielle Douglas as its Junior Volunteer of the Year. She contributed 110 this year in a range of positions including collecting dressage tests from the judges to be officially scored, resetting jumps for competitors, checking in riders at the in-gate and handing out ribbons at hunter/jumper schooling shows.
Angelo Lobsinger, also a junior volunteer and a familiar face by the dressage warm-up area, was named Dressage Phase Volunteer of the Year. Lei Cluff-Ryan, reliably pitched in to set up and decorate cross-country courses to earn the honor of Cross Country Volunteer of the Year. Show Jumping Phase Volunteer of the Year went to Denise Jones, who usually volunteers as a warm-up steward.
Parker Foley was named Newcomer Volunteer of the Year after accumulating 34 hours as a cross-country jump judge and stadium jump crew member.
Top 15 Volunteers — 1: Joan Harper, 2: Joan Hilsman, 3: Randy Crosier, 4: Denise Jones, 5: Annie Eldridge, 6: Lei Cluff-Ryan, 7: Lefreda Williams, 8: Bill Watson, 9: Barbie Gibson, 10: Suzann Beddingfield, 11: Vicki Reynolds, 12: Susan and Van Firth, 13: Janeen Roehr, 14: Cristina Moore, 15: Tiffany Teeter.
Top Junior Volunteers — 1: Danielle Douglas, 2: Angelo Lobsinger, 3: Lauren Foley, 4: Nicole Bartlett, 5: Isabell Douglas
For more information about volunteering at the Carolina Horse Park, visit carolinahorsepark.com/support/volunteer.