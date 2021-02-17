Volunteers Angelo Lobsinger, Deb D'Angelo, Lisa Taylor WarHorse 7-12-20.jpg

From left, Angelo Lobsinger, Deb D'Angelo and Lisa Taylor as dressage stewards at the July installment of the War Horse Eventing Series. 

 Diane McKay

On a typical day of eventing competition at the Carolina Horse Park, hundreds of horses and riders take their turns competing in the dressage arenas, over two stadium jumping courses, and around the cross-country course.

Sometimes starting at 7 a.m. and ending late in the afternoon, the feat is a study in clockwork efficiency — that’s just one day. From decorating cross-country obstacles to taking notes for the show judges, it takes a village of volunteers to make it all happen.

MCDC Volunteer David Cohen Derby Trials 1-18-20.jpg

Volunteer David Cohen at the January 2020 Derby Trials driving event.

Any one of the half-dozen War Horse Eventing Series horse trials requires between 80 and 90 volunteers between set-up, the Saturday of open schooling and the Sunday show.

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the park’s flagship eventing competition and a combined driving event along with several other spring shows in 2020. Even so, 241 volunteers contributed more than 4,000 hours for the 14 shows remaining on its calendar.

The Carolina Horse Park’s volunteer corps covers a broad range of ages and interests, from juniors looking forward to their own first show to seasoned competitors giving back to the sport they love. Others, like LaVern Oxendine, get involved for the love of horses and the outdoors.

Oxendine, who lives in Fayetteville and works with the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce, helped with historic downtown carriage tours before the pandemic forced them to suspend service. But he’d previously been to the horse park when it held the Stoneybrook Steeplechase, so decided to call and offer a hand.

Oxendine didn’t know much about equestrian competitions, but soon found himself logging eight-hour weekend days at the park as a showjumping ring steward at the War Horse.

“At first I was not too familiar at all to be honest, and I’m just learning as I go along. The owners and the riders are always thanking the volunteers for helping,” he said.

“I’m the only volunteer there at the gate, so I’m the one that’s keeping it organized as the riders come in with the different horses. I make sure the riders are organized and help with the timing while they’re warming up, if they have five minutes or whatever, just to keep it flowing.”

Betsy Rainoff Jump Judge SP Horse Trials 3-7-20.jpg

Jump judge Betsy Rainoff takes notes as each competitor navigates a cross-country obstacle at the March 2020 Southern Pines Horse Trials.

Volunteers can choose their job of choice ahead of time online at eventingvolunteers.com. The horse park also uses that tool to keep track of volunteers’ hours for year-end awards.

Volunteers also receive a voucher good towards future show entries, lunch, and snacks throughout the day.

But Oxendine said that helping keep the Carolina Horse Park’s shows accessible to grateful competitors is his favorite part of the show day.

“I meet riders from all over the country: from California, Maine, Virginia, Florida. It’s such a great opportunity to meet people from all over the United States. They’re so friendly and so appreciative of the Carolina Horse Park existing,” he said.

“I love working with the other volunteers and the staff. It’s rewarding, everybody’s nice and supportive and the riders and owners I meet are very appreciative of the volunteers.”

With multiple rings of competition going on at once, a horse trial can be a daunting experience for competitors new to the sport. Frequent volunteer Carrie Everhart, a Hoke County riding instructor, said that volunteering can help both junior and adult riders get a sense of how competitions run before they come on horseback.

volunteers Bella Skeeter and Aggie Cohen Dressage at The Park I and II 6-27_28.jpg

June War Horse Eventing Series dressage stewards Bella Skeeter, left, and Aggie Cohen.

“Volunteering is a great way to learn the rules and the way an event is organized and run,” said Everhart. “In scribing for dressage, you can learn invaluable information on the different movements and what the judge is looking for when judging. Jump judging for cross country can help you to learn the rules, as well as spending a lovely day out in nature.”

The Carolina Horse Park ended 2020 with a small outdoor ceremony for the top 15 adult volunteers and top five junior volunteers. Altogether, that group contributed more than 1,500 hours over the course of the year.

Joan Harper was named 2020 Volunteer of the Year with 226 hours spent helping coordinate course decoration. About 120 cross-country fences are set up for most of the horse park’s events, with 12-20 obstacles on seven distinct courses. Whether they’re 18-inch “Green as Grass” fences to about 3’7 at the Preliminary level, course decorators ensure that each jump is safe and inviting for competitors and their horses.

The park recognized Danielle Douglas as its Junior Volunteer of the Year. She contributed 110 this year in a range of positions including collecting dressage tests from the judges to be officially scored, resetting jumps for competitors, checking in riders at the in-gate and handing out ribbons at hunter/jumper schooling shows.

Angelo Lobsinger, also a junior volunteer and a familiar face by the dressage warm-up area, was named Dressage Phase Volunteer of the Year. Lei Cluff-Ryan, reliably pitched in to set up and decorate cross-country courses to earn the honor of Cross Country Volunteer of the Year. Show Jumping Phase Volunteer of the Year went to Denise Jones, who usually volunteers as a warm-up steward.

Parker Foley was named Newcomer Volunteer of the Year after accumulating 34 hours as a cross-country jump judge and stadium jump crew member.

Top 15 Volunteers — 1: Joan Harper, 2: Joan Hilsman, 3: Randy Crosier, 4: Denise Jones, 5: Annie Eldridge, 6: Lei Cluff-Ryan, 7: Lefreda Williams, 8: Bill Watson, 9: Barbie Gibson, 10: Suzann Beddingfield, 11: Vicki Reynolds, 12: Susan and Van Firth, 13: Janeen Roehr, 14: Cristina Moore, 15: Tiffany Teeter.

Top Junior Volunteers — 1: Danielle Douglas, 2: Angelo Lobsinger, 3: Lauren Foley, 4: Nicole Bartlett, 5: Isabell Douglas

For more information about volunteering at the Carolina Horse Park, visit carolinahorsepark.com/support/volunteer.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days