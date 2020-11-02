Most of the horses that Ziggy raced against in 1999 are enjoying retirement in grassy fields, if they’re lucky.
The 24-year-old Thoroughbred doesn’t know that, though. Nor does Ziggy care, when he enters the dressage arena at a collected canter, that most of the Grand Prix horses he’s now competing against are a full hand taller than he is with European bloodlines behind them.
After all, they never jumped around Rolex.
As a mid-level professional equestrian, getting the ride on Ziggy in 2016 was equivalent to a fairy godmother’s blessing for Rachel King. She’d been eventing at the lower levels since getting one run in at Preliminary years earlier.
“I would have loved to have gotten extra miles at Prelim or possibly higher, so my original goal was to event Ziggy and maybe go Intermediate.”
At that point Ziggy had already helped jump start the career of one local professional, Andrew McConnon, who competed the 15.2-hand gelding at what were then the two- and three-star levels of eventing.
Ziggy’s owner Rachel Jurgens — the fairy godmother in question — briefly considered retiring him after they placed in the top 30 at the Rolex Kentucky four-star in 2014.
She had a business to run, the Pony Espresso coffee drive-through in Southern Pines, and younger horses to bring along. Ziggy was 16 years old and had nothing left to prove after a foot-perfect trip around the four-star cross-country course. That round added negligible time penalties to their dressage score, moving them up 27 places.
About that dressage thing. It was the shortcoming Jurgens learned to live with during Ziggy’s eventing career. The Thoroughbred lived for galloping and jumping, and still does. He’s just consented to add FEI-level dressage to his resume.
“We always had to climb the ladder from, if not last very close to it,” said Jurgens. “Everyone has seen his little face. When he sees a jump, he beams like a kid at Christmas.
“After Kentucky, I knew I was done riding him so I gave him like a month off. I had never given him significant time off because he always colicked. Literally, he colicked. That’s when I drove into Andrew’s driveway.”
When McConnon moved to train in England, King took the reins. She and Ziggy spent a year eventing at the Preliminary level, finishing 10th in their division at the 2017 American Eventing Championships at Tryon when Ziggy was 21.
King was eyeing an Intermediate move-up for the next spring, but an eye injury sidelined him and left King and Jurgens with some unease about his depth perception over trappy 3’9 cross-country obstacles.
It was King’s trainer at the time who suggested the unthinkable: straight, U.S. Dressage Federation, tailcoats-and-double-bridles dressage.
“I’m against it still,” Jurgens quipped.
Dressage at the four-star level of eventing is roughly equivalent to Fourth Level, so they knew Ziggy was capable, if not all that enthusiastic.King competed him at Second and Third Level in Pinehurst that fall, and her original goal was to earn her USDF Bronze achievement medal. That requires two scores each at First, Second and Third level at 60 percent or above at recognized shows.
“I thought, I don’t know about this. I've only shown up to First Level before,” King said. “I don’t know what I’m doing.”
Fast-forward three years: King has gone from the dressage novitiate struggling with the entry system to a Bronze and Silver medalist with three scores toward her Gold. That’s all thanks to Ziggy.
“Just thinking about being at the Grand Prix level was not even within my reach,” King said. “I’d never even thought about that.”
Learning the collected, extended, and lateral movements of FEI-level dressage together hasn’t always been easy. But King said that 20-something dressage horse Ziggy has been a different animal than three-day-fit Ziggy.
“He’s such a neat equine, to be able to run and jump around Rolex and then to have somebody like myself say: now we’re going to do this tedious work in the sandbox,” she said.“For the most part he’s been very willing and he’s been very good to me.”
King and Ziggy earned more-than-respectable scores from Second Level through Intermediate, in the mid-60s up to 70. In 2019, Ziggy was the N.C. Dressage and Combined Training Association Open Horse of the Year at Intermediate 1.
Mastering that level of dressage requires a total command of balance, straightness, timing and geometry — all at the same time. The Grand Prix test requires a series of 11 tempi changes, alternating changes of lead with each canter stride.
“He had to learn tempis and he anticipates a lot. So when you go down the diagonal he’s just taking over and doing his own version of tempi changes,” King said. “That’s something that’s super new to me too. So I had to learn how to count, which is hard when you have all these other things to do, and how to tell him to wait for me.”
They debuted at Grand Prix earlier this year, after the coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of show season, and earned their first Grand Prix medal qualifying score at Pinehurst Fall Dressage.
King and Jurgens are keenly aware of their charge’s age, and that despite his unbeatable work ethic his years of competition are nearing their end. So King hasn’t taken the next level for granted at any step of the way.
“A lot of times people who are aiming for the Grand Prix start the piaffe and passage work a little earlier,” King said. “With him, because we didn’t know how long I would be able to ride him and if he would stay comfortable doing everything we kind of waited until we finished the year out at Intermediate 1 before teaching him that, so he’s very green at those movements.”
Back at home on Jurgens’ farm in Vass, Ziggy still enjoys the event horse life: turned out 24/7 except in the worst weather, hacking out on the buckle after every schooling session and jumping whatever happens to be in the way. Jurgens credits King’s horsemanship with Ziggy’s longevity.
“Rachel does all the right stuff to keep him sound and going. If somebody just rode him and put him away, he wouldn’t be going so well,” she said.“I have friends who just do dressage who are still working on their Silver. It’s a tribute to Rachel and Ziggy for putting the work in.“
King has made a deal with Ziggy: once they reach her Gold medal goal, she owes him one more chance to spring fully loaded from the start box and gallop over a cross-country course, but most likely over “fun sized” fences next time.
“I’ve kind of made a promise to him that if he can help me out and get me my scores for my Gold medal, he can do whatever he wants to do after that.”