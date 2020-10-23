The Carolina Horse Park’s Painted Ponies Art Walk will return to Southern Pines in 2021.
For its second iteration, the fundraiser will feature 12 life-sized horse sculptures along the streets of downtown Southern Pines. The Painted Ponies Art Walk was introduced this past spring and raised $63,000 for the Carolina Horse Park.
Sculptures will again be hand-painted by local artists and placed along Broad Street with the goal of drawing visitors to shop, dine and see the sights. The Art Walk is scheduled to run from Jan. 27 through March 30.
“We are thrilled to bring the ponies back to Southern Pines,” said Bryan Rosenberg, chairman of the park’s board of directors.
“The first annual Art Walk and auction brought excitement to the town while expanding the reach of the Carolina Horse Park. Our sponsors were a huge part of that success. We are excited by the 17 sponsors that will join us for the 2021 event. Their enthusiasm will help ensure another positive event for the community.”
The 2021 Painted Ponies sponsors, who will work with the artists to design each sculpture, include: Artistic Kitchen and Baths; Audrey Wiggins Real Estate; BB&T(now Truist); Better Homes and Gardens Lifestyle Property Partners; Cabin Branch Tack Shop; Chef Warren’s Market and Bistro; Convention and Visitors Bureau of Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Aberdeen Area; English Riding Supply; Everything Pines Real Estate; Opulence of Southern Pines; Mabus Farm and General Contracting; River Jack Outdoor Trading Co.; Spay Neuter Veterinary Clinic of the Sandhills; Southern Pines Equine Associates; Southern Whey; The Pilot; Twin Gates Farm; and WhitLauter by Leann Parker Estate Jewelry.
Sponsors, artists, equestrians and visitors to the Painted Ponies Art Walk are all invited to use the hashtag #PaintedPoniesCHP when posting to social media. The event will culminate with the auction of the ponies on April 3, 2021 with all proceeds benefiting the Carolina Horse Park Foundation.
The Carolina Horse Park is a 315-acre, nationally-recognized equine competition venue and preserve in Hoke County. It was established in 1998 by equestrians and is dedicated to the preservation of open space for equestrian events and other recreational purposes.
For more information, visit carolinahorsepark.com.