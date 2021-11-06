Going into show jumping at this year’s American Eventing Championships, Heidi Grimm Powell didn’t know where she stood in the 36-horse Modified division.
It was her first time qualifying to compete at that level with her Thoroughbred gelding Finn, and she’d traveled to the Kentucky Horse Park alongside Lei Ryan and Audrey Wiggins, two of her best horsey friends from Southern Pines competing in other divisions.
Staying focused on her horse without worrying about their score, or how the other competitors were stacking up throughout the three phases, wasn’t exactly second nature for the former professional triathlete.
“I understand performing at a high level and I can get really wrapped up in it. But it’s different when you’re with a horse. As an upper-level triathlete, it’s just you. The bike doesn’t have an opinion,” she said.
“I wanted to just enjoy the moment, try not to take it too seriously and have fun while we were there.”
Fortunately she had a lot of moments to enjoy throughout the competition, moments that seemed unattainable when she started working with Finn four years ago.
“He was just a rockstar. He answered every question, he was rideable and manageable, ears pricked the whole way,” Powell said.
“Just knowing where he came from and for him to be able to overcome the fear that he had when I first got him, to go into the Rolex ring and knock it out of the park, galloping around the Kentucky Horse Park like an upper-level horse.”
Finn, who shows as Finntastic!, didn’t have any concept of the score either. Nor was he aware that he was once advertised for sale as “not for an adult amateur.” That was back in 2016, before he came to the attention of Heidi Grimm Powell.
At the time Powell was getting ready to retire her Training level horse Nate due to his age and soundness issues. Nate was in a way Powell’s first horse, the one who carried her back into the horse world after a long hiatus from serious riding during her career as a U.S. Army officer. She went pro as a triathlete through the Army’s World-Class Athlete Program.
She rode when she could, depending where the military stationed her, but before she got Nate hadn’t competed in equestrian events since college. When his competitive career came to an end, Powell’s friend and dressage instructor Anne DeKeyser told her about a younger horse who’d just come into natural horsemanship trainer Ben Stennett’s barn.
At that point, Finn had been through several trainers as a sales horse — and he’d picked up some emotional baggage along the way. He needed a fresh start with someone willing to let him set the pace.
“You could see in his eyes he was so soulful. They kept saying ‘He just needs a person to love and to learn to trust,” said Powell.
“They” was everyone. As tense and nervous as he was, he’d amassed a fan club: Stennett, DeKeyser, Powell’s veterinarians and other trainers who had watched him change hands.
Fortunately Powell is “a one-horse girl,” so the more involved the project, the better. Before committing to buy Finn, she started doing groundwork with him under Stennett’s guidance.
Back then, simply cantering over a crossrail was enough to send Finn into a terrified bolt. The road from there to Modified level has been slow and painstaking. Even getting to Beginner Novice wasn’t easy.
After one event at the Carolina Horse Park, Powell got home and had nothing but doubts to share with her husband. She’d gotten around, but only after Finn took off after the first show jump and nearly jumped out of the arena.
For a while, she would gallop through the cross-country finish flags half expecting to be approached by a technical delegate informing her she’d been penalized for riding the course too quickly.
“I could never have stopped anyway. We would trot a lot. Or, you know, I’d wonder: Is this the day he’s going to flip out in the dressage ring?” she recalled.
“There were some real highs and lows. But then you have those glimmers, where there’s a moment of brilliance and ‘we are making progress.’”
With the perseverance of an endurance athlete, Powell kept on going. She planned every outing to set her horse up for success, building a repository of positive experiences to slowly override Finn’s bad memories.
“It felt like the right thing to do with this horse: reinforce the positive, get him in a happy space, and develop his confidence,” she said. “He seems to have really thrived on that.”
Powell and Finn moved up to Modified at the Carolina Horse Park at the last War Horse Eventing Series competition of 2020. Less than a year later, on Labor Day weekend, they were the third pair in the victory gallop at the American Eventing Championships.
Powell knew she’d added nothing to her dressage score after a double-clear cross country round, but what her friends weren't telling her was that she’d moved up from seventh after dressage to sixth place. At that point her husband, Doug, let on that she was in the top 10.
After show jumping, Powell knew Finn touched a rail but hadn’t dared to look back to see if he’d displaced it. At the end of their round, she looked to her husband, who cheered that they’d gone clear.
Not only had she finished on her dressage score, but three of the subsequent riders racked up enough show jumping faults to slip below her in the placings. That moved Powell and Finn to third place overall. As bemused as she was to find herself in the press box as one of the top three finishers, she then learned that she was the top-placed amateur rider in the entire field.
It’s a feeling she’s still holding on to.
“It was so surreal,” she said. “I know there’s many people that are way more amazing than me, but on that moment, on that day, for that show, it was me and Finntastic!”
They moved up to Preliminary earlier in the year, and have added two more solid runs to their record since. Powell plans to keep taking it one competition at a time, whether they spend years at Preliminary or keep making progress through the levels.
“We’ll see what next year holds. I never want to overface him, I never want to scare him,” she said.
Some of Powell’s sense of responsibility for Finn comes from the guidance she’s received over the years from the community that’s supported them. As much as he needed Powell to guide him back toward confidence, she feels that in some way he’s “the people’s horse” of Southern Pines.
“There are so many wonderful people that are helpful and smart and patient and willing to educate. I certainly am not some fancy trainer,” she said. “I’d been away from it for so long, and I’m so blessed that I had guys like Ben and Anne DeKeyser, and so many other wonderful coaches that were willing to take their time and help me.”