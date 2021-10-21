It’s been a while since any of the three Moore County football teams have played a home game on a Friday night.
North Moore and Union Pines both have to go back to Sept. 24 since their last home games period. Sure, Pinecrest played two Thursdays ago at home, but there is something special about playing on Fridays as opposed to the other six days of the week for high school teams.
A month removed from a home game, and North Moore is hosting its final home regular season game this week, but the Mustangs a lock for at least one home playoff game in a couple weeks with the record it has accumulated. Union Pines is at home the rest of the way ahead of the big matchup next week with Pinecrest.
Just like the games have a different feel on Friday nights, playing at home provides a sense of comfort and familiarity for teams, which is needed after being road warriors for the nearly all of the month of October.
My record stands at 15-7 through Week 9.
Southern Lee at Union Pines
The records could turn people away from keeping up with this matchup. That won’t take anything away from the effort shown by the Vikings and Cavaliers. This is a game where both teams are looking to claim some pride at the end of a rough season.
The Vikings have shown flashes of offensive improvement in recent weeks finding the end zone against Richmond and Hoke County. The competition this week won’t be on that level, but Union Pines has to respect what Southern Lee brings. The Cavs are hungry for their first win since the spring season.
Union Pines 28, Southern Lee 21
Hoke County at Pinecrest
If Pinecrest wins out the next two weeks, it should be in good position for a home playoff game in the first round. A slip up could have the Patriots loading up the bus for the playoffs, but I don’t think their vision is too far ahead of completing the job this week against Hoke County at home on senior night.
The Bucks are a dangerous team because their record doesn’t reflect the athleticism they possess. Pinecrest’s defense has dealt with several talented offensive teams this year, and expect much of the same this week against Hoke County.
Pinecrest 42, Hoke County 13
Graham at North Moore
The last time Union Pines played at home was a nonconference matchup with Graham. Now it’s North Moore’s turn to host the Red Devils. While the 55-18 win for Union Pines would lead many to expect a lopsided score for the Mustangs, that only comes if they can adjust on defense to tackle in space.
Graham’s offense provides obstacles for North Moore, but the defense might not be as lucky if the Mustangs can control the clock and limit their turnovers to a minimum like they did at Cummings last week.
North Moore 44, Graham 12
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.