IMG_8050.JPG

It’s been a while since any of the three Moore County football teams have played a home game on a Friday night.

North Moore and Union Pines both have to go back to Sept. 24 since their last home games period. Sure, Pinecrest played two Thursdays ago at home, but there is something special about playing on Fridays as opposed to the other six days of the week for high school teams.

A month removed from a home game, and North Moore is hosting its final home regular season game this week, but the Mustangs a lock for at least one home playoff game in a couple weeks with the record it has accumulated. Union Pines is at home the rest of the way ahead of the big matchup next week with Pinecrest.

Just like the games have a different feel on Friday nights, playing at home provides a sense of comfort and familiarity for teams, which is needed after being road warriors for the nearly all of the month of October.

My record stands at 15-7 through Week 9.

Southern Lee at Union Pines

The records could turn people away from keeping up with this matchup. That won’t take anything away from the effort shown by the Vikings and Cavaliers. This is a game where both teams are looking to claim some pride at the end of a rough season.

The Vikings have shown flashes of offensive improvement in recent weeks finding the end zone against Richmond and Hoke County. The competition this week won’t be on that level, but Union Pines has to respect what Southern Lee brings. The Cavs are hungry for their first win since the spring season.

Union Pines 28, Southern Lee 21

Hoke County at Pinecrest

If Pinecrest wins out the next two weeks, it should be in good position for a home playoff game in the first round. A slip up could have the Patriots loading up the bus for the playoffs, but I don’t think their vision is too far ahead of completing the job this week against Hoke County at home on senior night.

The Bucks are a dangerous team because their record doesn’t reflect the athleticism they possess. Pinecrest’s defense has dealt with several talented offensive teams this year, and expect much of the same this week against Hoke County.

Pinecrest 42, Hoke County 13

Graham at North Moore

The last time Union Pines played at home was a nonconference matchup with Graham. Now it’s North Moore’s turn to host the Red Devils. While the 55-18 win for Union Pines would lead many to expect a lopsided score for the Mustangs, that only comes if they can adjust on defense to tackle in space.

Graham’s offense provides obstacles for North Moore, but the defense might not be as lucky if the Mustangs can control the clock and limit their turnovers to a minimum like they did at Cummings last week.

North Moore 44, Graham 12

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days