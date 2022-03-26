The Union Pines Varsity girls soccer team picked up a Sandhills Athletic Conference win Friday night over the Richmond Raiders in a triumphant return home for the first home game of the season. The Vikings and Raiders each scored in the first half and stayed neck and neck heading into overtime, and then another overtime where the Vikings secured the 2-1 win.
Two minutes into double overtime, the Vikings (6-2-1, 4-0 Sandhills) took the lead on a goal by Taryn Pekala. The Vikings then had two minutes to hold the Raiders (4-6, 1-3 Sandhills) scoreless and they did just that on defense.
“I like how we all worked together and finally got what we needed, and we came together,” Pekala said on the overtime shot. “We just had to stay positive, and we were not getting down on ourselves and keeping each other’s heads up.”
Pekala was responsible for both goals. Her first score came in the 15th minute off an assist from Taylor Leach. A couple of minutes later, in the 26th minute, the Raiders tied it at 1-all to head into halftime. The Vikings and Raiders could not find the goal and they went to overtime, to decide the winner in this one. Defense was strong for both as they headed to a second overtime and that is when the Vikings secured the win.
“She is a forward and the forward that we need without a shadow of doubt and just doesn’t just hunt shots. She plays off people and she’s very active, which is important to our team because we lost 85 percent of our shots last year,” Union Pines coach James Horwath said of Pekala.
Eva Reinhardt and Taylor Leach assisted the two goals by the freshman.
The Vikings played their first home game of the season after being on the road for four full weeks.
“We've done well on the road but you know everybody wanted a home game and it's good being at home and hearing our fans' cheers as opposed to hearing someone else’s fans,” Horwath said. “We usually have a pretty good presence but obviously we're home and got a presence, so yeah that's it that's a big deal when it took a month for us to get home.”
Vikings host cross-town rival Pinecrest next Tuesday.
Earlier this week, a trio of goals from senior Gianna Silvestri helped the Union Pines girls soccer team to a 10-1 win at Scotland Tuesday night.
Silvestri’s first goal came 42 seconds into the match to lead to her first hat trick of the season. Lexi Robbins and Taryn Pekala each scored a pair of goals. Leah Morris, Riley Pittman and Julianna Paris each added a goal for the Vikings (5-2-1, 3-0 Sandhills).
Eva Reinhardt had three assists, and Taylor Leah and Daryn Ley added two assists apiece.
Pinecrest’s girls soccer team won 5-1 at home against Lee County.
UP, Pats Pick Up Softball Wins
The Pinecrest softball team picked up a dramatic Sandhills Athletic Conference win at home Friday night with a 5-1 victory over Hoke County with a walk-off grand slam from Maggie Drake to secure the win in 10 innings.
The half inning before, Hoke County loaded the bases with one out, but the Pinecrest defense stood tall to keep the score tied at 1-all.
Pinecrest then loaded the bases with the top of the order to set up Drake’s blast.
Frances Hanshew had a double and scored on a Karma Morrison RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Union Pines softball team picked up a 5-3 win over Southern Lee at home thanks to a four-run first inning.
Corryn McCutchen, Elizabeth Andrews and Lillian Jolly had two hits for the Vikings. Jolly, Nicole Norman and Isabella Garcia had RBIs.
Madison Wagner struck out seven in the circle.
Pinecrest and Union Pines play in Cameron Tuesday.
Vikings Tennis Gets Second Win Over Jets
Nearly repeating the same result as earlier this week, the Union Pines boys tennis team picked up a 7-2 win at Jordan-Matthews Thursday.
Caleb Downing, Luke O’Donnell, Philip Johnson and Aaron Scodius each won singles and doubles matches in the win.
Jackson Carmichael won in No. 5 singles.
The Vikings host Scotland Tuesday.