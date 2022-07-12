The All-Star break for the Old North State League, and with 10 games left, the Sandhills Bogeys look to continue the successful run they had to start off the season, and one key factor happens to be in the first-year college wood bat team’s favor.
With a 13-6-1 overall record, and a 12-4 conference mark, the Bogeys find themselves in the thick of the Eastern Division title race past the halfway point of the summer.
In the first 20 games of the season, Sandhills has averaged more than six runs a game. Having played the most games of any team in the league so far this summer, the Bogeys have scored 123 runs, which ranks most in the Old North State League.
Fueling those runs are a lineup full of capable bats, with the team’s batting average, .250, marking fifth-highest in the league. Thanks to 13 homers this season, the Bogeys are second in the Old North State League in slugging percentage. On the base paths, 57 stolen bases is the highest in the league.
Three of the top hitters from the Bogeys were selected to compete in the All-Star game that was rained out Saturday in Pineville. Ashby Vining, Riley Cameron and Noah Evington were selected after their high production early in the summer.
Vining leads the Bogeys with a .441 batting average and 21 RBIs. The Coker product’s three homers is tied for the team lead, and is second in the lineup with eight doubles
Cameron is second on the team with his .380 batting average and has a team-high nine doubles. He has been a threat once on base with 11 stolen bases, without being thrown out once. The Union Pines grad has driven in 12 runs.
A main bat in the middle of the order, Evington sports a .286 batting average with six RBIs.
The Eastern Division, the two best pitching staffs are leading the division. The Bogeys and the Sanford Spinners.
Sanford has the best team ERA entering the break at 2.50, and the Bogeys’ arms have recorded a 3.49 ERA.
Key arms on the staff, and All-Stars in their own right, Tyler Barfield, Jonathan Foster and Dylan Langston look to continue their hot start this summer through the rest of July.
Langston has fanned a team-best 46 batters through 32 innings this season, and has a 1.41 ERA to go along with it.
Second on the team with 31 innings pitched, Barfield has struck out 35 batters, and has allowed 17 hits total.
Foster, a Union Pines graduate, posted a complete game late in June against Fayetteville with seven strikeouts and one earned run allowed. He has struck out 17 batters across his 18 1/3 innings on the mound.
With the divisional title within reach of both Sanford and Sandhills, the rivals face off two more times, including a home game for the Bogeys Sunday. Through the first four meetings this season, both teams have split the series with a pair of wins.
To open the second half of the season, Sandhills has seven straight home games, and a home finale on July 24 at home, which is good news for the Bogeys after they posted a 9-1-1 overall record at their new stadium before the break.
