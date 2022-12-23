Pinecrest hoops Friday 20.jpeg

Pinecrest seniors Colby Wallace and J.D. Scarbrough go after a loose ball against Cardinal Gibbons last week. The Patriots host the Holiday in the Pines event next week from Tuesday to Thursday.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

This Christmas brings another present for basketball lovers in the area with the Holiday in the Pines returning to Pinecrest this week with a larger varsity field, along with JV games also being played from Tuesday to Thursday.

“We’re very excited that Holiday in the Pines is back. Me being new to the area, I hear a lot in the community that this is a really big tournament,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “The whole community is excited for the Holiday in the Pines, and we’re looking forward to some great competition.”

Pinecrest hoops Friday 22.jpeg

Sophomore Elijah Melton drives to the basket in a game earlier this season for the Patriots against Cardinal Gibbons.

