This Christmas brings another present for basketball lovers in the area with the Holiday in the Pines returning to Pinecrest this week with a larger varsity field, along with JV games also being played from Tuesday to Thursday.
“We’re very excited that Holiday in the Pines is back. Me being new to the area, I hear a lot in the community that this is a really big tournament,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “The whole community is excited for the Holiday in the Pines, and we’re looking forward to some great competition.”
The varsity event expands back out to three games over three days for the first time since 2016. In recent years, the event was a pair of games over two days. Along with Pinecrest, West Brunswick, Chapel Hill, Willow Springs, Montgomery Central and the Mulgrave J.A.T.S. will compete in this year’s event.
The JV event features Richmond, Willow Springs, Montgomery Central, Franklin Academy, along with the JV and freshman teams from Pinecrest.
Tickets will cost $10 a day, and a tournament pass for all three days is $20.
Five of the six teams are within driving distance of Pinecrest, but Mulgrave’s trip to the area is a much longer trip — from Australia. The team is part of a program that has come to America and competes in Christmas tournaments across the country. This year’s tour has already been to New York City and in Burlington this past week.
“They reached out. They do tours so they decided to come here and we’re excited for them to come here and play,” Parrish said.
Mulgrave will be Pinecrest’s opponent Wednesday on the second day.
Three games in three days has the Patriots focused more on the benefits it will provide later on in the season.
“We look forward to playing better teams to get ready for conference. Playing three days in a row is going to help us with our endurance,” senior Colby Wallace said. “When it comes to late in the season and conference tournament, we’re having to maybe play back-to-back days, we’ll be better.”
Sandwiching the game against the Aussies is a Tuesday matchup against West Brunswick and Chapel Hill on Wednesday.
“It’s about us getting better and playing tough teams so we can get better for our conference, which starts in January,” Parrish said. “We’ve got some really good teams coming in, Chapel Hill has one loss, West Brunswick is a good team and we’re playing a team from Australia.”
Chapel Hill was undefeated until taking its first loss of the season against Jordan last week. Senior Ryan MacKinnon leads the Tigers in scoring at 16.8 points per game.
West Brunswick is at 4-4 on the season, and is led by a pair of seniors scoring in double figures entering the tournament. Kevon Daniels is averaging 14.3 points per game and J.J. Cobb has scored 12 points per game this season.
Pinecrest has lost its last two games and sits at 3-4 on the season.
“We need to take that to heart. We need to play better defense, and we need to come together as a team,” senior J.D. Scarbrough said. “We need to focus on defense, boxing out and getting rebounds because we will be playing against some good guys out there.”
Defensive effort has been a focal point of the young team has it continues to grow together, and the flashes of improvement on that side of the ball need to spread across the entire game, the Patriots said.
“I want to see them stay locked in defensively for the entire game. We do good defensively in spurts, but the entire game I want to see them do that,” Parrish said. “Just sharing the basketball so that way we all eat and we all play well together.
“We’ll have to learn how to mature, play together and finish strong. Yes, they’re going to be tired playing three games in three days, but we have to fight through the fatigue and stay together to get the victories.”
Coming out of this event, Pinecrest has a busy first week back with games at Southern Lee on Jan. 3, Richmond at home on Jan. 4 and at Lee County on Jan. 9.