Gibbons vs New Bern 02.jpeg

Cardinal Gibbons' Elijah Omar dishes a no-look pass against the New Bern defense in the win Wednesday to open the Holiday in the Pines at Pinecrest High School.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders boys basketball team knocked off the New Bern Bears in the Holiday in the Pines opener in Wednesday night action. After a slow start, the Crusaders pulled away with a 60-46 win.

The Crusaders (5-5) and the Bears (6-3) both started off slow, keeping it close 11-8 to end the first quarter, then going into the half with the Bears up 20-17. Defense played a key role in the first half with the leading scorers for both teams scoring six points and nine points, respectively.

The Crusaders found momentum in the second half going on a 15-0 run in the last three minutes of the third quarter. The Crusaders were able to pull away with help from Elijah Omar and Matthew Field to hold on for the win.

“One of our players Elijah Omar just decided to put his foot down and really be a terror on defense,” Cardinal Gibbons coach Brent Nolan said on the win. “Our entire team was able to feed on that energy.”

Field led the way for the Crusaders finishing with 21 points, Landen Lawrence followed with eight points. Omar contributed with seven points.

The Crusaders play Pinecrest Thursday with tipoff set for 1 p.m. The Bears will play Hoggard at 11 a.m. Thursday.

