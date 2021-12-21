Christmas spirit on the hardwood returns to the area with the Holiday in the Pines making a comeback after a year away.
Pinecrest’s boys basketball team is hosting the event for varsity and JV programs from across the state on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
For the varsity games being played in the James Moore Gymnasium, New Bern and Cardinal Gibbons will play the first game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and Pinecrest takes on Hoggard at 7 p.m.
The following day, Hoggard will play New Bern in the first game at 11 a.m., Pinecrest and Cardinal Gibbons will close out the event at 1 p.m.
The four teams have a combined 20-10 record, with Hoggard coming in with a 6-1 record after an overtime loss to Wake Forest Saturday. New Bern is 6-2, and Cardinal Gibbons is 4-5. The host Pinecrest is 4-2 and has won its last two games.
The JV teams will play in the Barbara Foxx Gymnasium both days as well. Pinecrest’s JV team takes on Hoggard at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Montgomery Central and Richmond. Pinecrest and Montgomery Central will play at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, and Hoggard and Richmond follow at noon.
Day passes can be purchased for $10 on Pinecrest’s GoFan page.