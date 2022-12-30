Potential isn’t a physical place, but it is an aiming point that every sports team strives to reach for. Even when that mark seems to be reached, the target moves to a higher goal as just merely meeting potential is not where a team wants to settle contently.
With a heavy dose of new players added to this year’s roster, the Pinecrest boys basketball team is still in a state of looking to reach their potential. Worn down playing its third game in three days, the Patriots showed flashes of their potential for an 82-75 win over Chapel Hill to close out the Holiday in the Pines event at home.
“We just have a lot of potential. When we’re scoring, we can score the ball whenever we want to. We just have to limit the turnovers,” senior Colby Wallace said. “Knowing that we can sub somebody out and we don’t have to worry about anything letting up or having a weak spot. Once the younger guys start getting it and it starts clicking, we’re going to be hard to beat.”
Players like Wallace, who returned this season with some varsity experience last year, were hard to come by when assembling this year’s team, with fellow senior J.D. Scarbrough as the only other player back with significant minutes last year. Through practices, scrimmages and brief glimpses in games, Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish knows what some of the newcomers on the team are capable of, and Thursday’s win was a collection of what his team’s potential is.
“We’re just happy that everybody is joining J.D. and Colby. J.D. and Colby play really hard, so other guys are playing as hard as them, and now we are all starting to play together,” Parrish said. “They were ready to play tonight. It doesn’t matter if they play 20 minutes or if they play three minutes, they show what they can do to help this team win. It’s about us getting the win together. They helped us out big time tonight.”
Chapel Hill (10-2) had grinded out a pair of wins in the first two days of the Holiday in the Pines, setting up a collision course with Pinecrest (4-5), reeling after a loss to West Brunswick to open the week marked a third straight loss for the Patriots.
The game on Tuesday against West Brunswick was a tight contest through the final buzzer, much like Thursday’s game, but the Pinecrest players, new and experienced, took earlier losses as learning lessons.
“We didn’t get down. We knew we had to get this (win), so we came into this game wanting to do better and do what we didn’t do (on Tuesday),” sophomore guard Zymire Spencer said.
Spencer played a big role late in both games. His defensive pressure provided turnovers late against Chapel Hill, helping the Patriots turn a 70-67 deficit with less than three minutes to go in the game into a 77-71 lead in less than two minutes.
“I have to stop the ball and set my team up for success,” Spencer said of his role off the bench.
And that he did. A steal after an empty possession from Pinecrest with 2:15 left in the game from Spencer he finished at the rim to cut the Tiger lead to one point, and Scarbrough buried a triple from the left wing after a Pinecrest defensive stop to put Pinecrest up 72-71.
Junior guard Azir Gillespie scored on a drive to the rim the next trip down. Another defensive stop set up Wallace stepping to the line after being fouled on a shot in the paint. He hit the first free throw, and his second one was missed, but cleaned up on an Elijah Melton tip-in with a minute to go in the game.
“We grew up. That was a learning experience for us in a close game. We’ve had a lot of those, and we’ve lost them late, but tonight we showed that we are capable of winning close games and we finished tonight,” Parrish said. “Nobody put their heads down, we all had confidence in what we needed to do to finish because we were in the same position on Tuesday, and we learned from that.”
Spencer scored four of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as Melton’s seven points and Javion Saunders’ four free throws late were a lift for the Patriots, and all three are playing their first year on varsity.
Spencer’s defensive lift with steals and helping to get stops shows the strides he and several other newcomers have made in recent weeks, and that all comes with getting comfortable on the court.
“I didn’t get it at first, so I had to ask coach how do I do it, and he helped me. Now I’m starting to get the hang of it,” Spencer said. “It was like a life lesson. I might not play a lot, but when I get in I’ve got to do what I can do to show coach what I can do.”
Part of the adjustment came with settling into the faster pace of the game from the JV level. And twice this week Spencer has found himself on the court in crunch time hoping to provide a lift.
“He’s showing us what he truly can do. We believe in Zymire. We’ve been waiting for Zymire to showcase his true ability on the court, not just in practice,” Parrish said. “Tonight, he grew up a lot. I’m really happy for him.”
Pinecrest’s reserves saw significant time on Wednesday against Mulgrave, and that seemed to bleed over into the game against Chapel Hill. A late run from the Tigers in the first quarter gave them a 24-19 lead going into the second period.
Scores from London Ravenell helped keep the Patriots within striking distance in the second, and then 3-pointers started to rain down for Pinecrest.
Senior Will Stites hit a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back trips down the floor, and Will Miller buried a right corner trey with two minutes left in the half to make it a 36-35 Chapel Hill lead.
Spencer scored two buckets and Miller added a score to beat the buzzer to close an 8-1 run that gave Pinecrest a 43-37 lead into the intermission.
“Zymire comes in there, and he’s not afraid to get in there and get a bucket when we need one. Him coming off the bench is really big, especially when he’s scoring a lot. He’s fast and it’s good to have him,” Wallace said. “We have a lot more scorers that can get to the rim, get above the rim. When we have that, we have to fill in other pieces.”
The second quarter was Chapel Hill’s lowest scoring quarter with 14 points, all coming with bench players providing the starters extended breaks on the sidelines.
“They’re starting to understand through more games what we’re asking them to do defensively. They’re gaining confidence in it, and they’re learning how to play hard in what we do,” Parrish said.
Scarbrough led Pinecrest with 13 points, Wallace added 11 points, Stites had nine points and Gillespie scored eight points.
Ryan MacKinnon scored 19 points to lead the Tigers, and Franklin Johnson added 16 points.
Pinecrest’s busiest week of the season to date will be followed with three games in four days next week, starting with a road game at Southern Lee to open Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Richmond comes to Pinecrest Wednesday.
“It’s a good confidence builder going into conference play. We know we’re going to have to step it up and we have three games again next week too,” Wallace said. “Just coming back and playing three games again, we just need to have the confidence knowing that we can win and compete with anyone.”
In other action on Thursday’s final day, West Brunswick used a strong second half to turn back Montgomery Central, 74-33.
The Trojans (6-6) closed the first quarter on an 11-3 run to take a 19-12 lead going into the second quarter. West Brunswick went on to double up the Timberwolves (1-10) in the second quarter, scoring 24 points.
In the second half, West Brunswick turned up the defensive intensity, holding Montgomery Central to nine points in the second half.
Kevon Daniels scored 16 points to lead the Trojans in the win, followed by 13 from Carson Pope and Jordan McCall with 11 points.
Montgomery Central was led in scoring by Jalil Christian with 12 points and Trae Capel had nine points.
Willow Spring closed the Holiday in the Pines with a pair of wins, including Thursday’s 88-42 win over the Mulgrave J.A.T.S.
Viktor Alao scored 16 points to lead the Storm in the win over the Aussies. Double-digit scorers from the Storm included J'ashton Wooden with 13 points, Grant Overman with 12 points, Alan Webster with 11 points and Xavion Terrell with 10 points.
Mulgrave’s top scorers were George Maladakis with 15 points and Dan Reis with 11 points.
