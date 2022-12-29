Aussies vs Pinecrest 11.jpeg

Pinecrest's Azir Gillespie (10) pulls down a rebound against Mulgrave in the Patriots' 94-36 win over the Mullgrave J.A.T.S. at home Wednesday on the second day of the Holiday in the Pines event.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The Pinecrest boys basketball team looked to remain consistent Wednesday night. Both the starters and the bench brought the same intensity for four quarters at home on the second day of the Holiday in the Pines event against the Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad from Australia.

Pinecrest scored the first 13 points of the game, and continued its play, rebounding from an opening loss, with a 94-36 win over the Australian squad.

Aussies vs Pinecrest 18.jpeg

Pinecrest's Savion Jackson (24) defends a shot from Mulgrave's Seth Spencer (2) at the rim in Wednesday's game at the Holiday in the Pines.
08.jpeg

Chapel Hill's Ryan McKinnon (3) brings the ball up the court against Willow Spring Tuesday.

