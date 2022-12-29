The Pinecrest boys basketball team looked to remain consistent Wednesday night. Both the starters and the bench brought the same intensity for four quarters at home on the second day of the Holiday in the Pines event against the Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad from Australia.
Pinecrest scored the first 13 points of the game, and continued its play, rebounding from an opening loss, with a 94-36 win over the Australian squad.
“We focused on getting better with our passes and cutting,” junior guard Azir Gillespie said. “I liked our energy.”
Pinecrest put up 30 points in the first quarter, led by nine points from senior J.D. Scarbrough. Seven Patriots scored in the first period in a game where 13 players recorded a point in the win.
Sophomore Savion Jackson scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter, and the lead grew to 57-21 at halftime.
The second unit picked up some cohesion in the lopsided win against Mulgrave.
“We played better defensively and worked together as a team to move the ball around,” junior London Ravenell said.
“It helped to build up the sophomores and the people with on their first year up (to varsity) up more,” Gillespie said.
Scarbrough had a game-high 18 points, and Elijah Melton and Gillespie added 10 points each. Will Stites scored nine points for Pinecrest.
Mulgrave’s leading scorer was George Maladakis with 14 points, and Max Peters had nine points on a trio of 3-pointers.
Part of the Mulgrave squad are doing home stays with varsity and JV players from Pinecrest as a part of a 24-day tour playing in different basketball tournaments in the U.S.
Thursday’s final day starts with Willow Spring and Mulgrave facing off at 1 p.m., Montgomery Central and West Brunswick at 2:30 p.m., and Pinecrest playing Chapel Hill at 4 p.m.
In a matchup of two teams to claim victories on the first day, Chapel Hill held off West Brunswick for a 76-67 win.
Both teams traded out the lead for the first three quarters, and the Tigers (10-1) took a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before holding off a late charge by the Trojans (5-5).
Chapel Hill’s Tyler Stillson had 17 points, Andrew Herring had 16 points, Ryan McKinnon had 15 points and Franklin Johnson had 11 points.
The Tigers knocked down eight 3-pointers in the win.
West Brunswick was led in scoring by Cylil Lee with 21 points, including five made triples. Kevon Daniels added 16 points and Carson Pope had 14 points with four made treys.
In Wednesday’s opener, Holly Spring broke free from a tight score midway through the first quarter to claim a 79-41 win over Montgomery Central.
After taking an 11-10 lead midway through the first quarter, the Storm (4-7) ran out to a 24-11 lead after the first quarter.
Willow Spring scoring leaders included Viktor Alao with 14 points, Brandon Solomon with 14 points and Graham Moose and Matthew Eagan with 10 points apiece.
The Timberwolves (1-9) were led by Jalil Christian with nine points.