Despite a pair of comeback attempts in the second half, the Pinecrest boys basketball team was turned away by West Brunswick by a 75-74 score in Tuesdays opening day of the Holiday in the Pines basketball event.
Pinecrest (3-5) trailed by 10 points going into halftime, and as has been the case many times this season, the Patriots used the intermission to reset.
“We just get time to relax and adjust and regroup ourselves. It gives us time to catch our breath and see what we can do better,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said. “We improved our intensity, worked on the little things by getting those backside rebounds and making the extra pass to help us in the third quarter.”
Looking to go inside to sophomore Elijah Melton more in the second half, Pinecrest mounted a 21-7 run to take a 52-48 lead midway through the third quarter.
Melton scored 10 of his team-leading 23 points in the third quarter. Pinecrest led 59-56 entering the fourth.
“When Elijah is going like that, just keep feeding him,” Parrish said. “Keep feeding him the basketball and he’s going to score and finish for us. It makes easier for J.D. (Scarbrough) to go to the rim, makes it easier for Colby (Wallace) as well.”
West Brunswick (5-4) came out with energy in the fourth quarter to take a 70-64 lead with less than four minutes to go in the game. Down the stretch, Pinecrest’s bench provided a lift.
Sophomore guard Zymire Spencer had a steal and score following a Wallace bucket and a Scarbrough three-point play to draw the score to 72-71, and Wallace put the Patriots up 73-72 entering the final minute.
Spencer split a pair of free throws with 14 seconds left to make it a 74-73 Pinecrest lead. On the following possession, West Brunswick’s Kevon Daniels drove to the rim and hit the game-winning lay-up with five seconds left. Scarbrough’s shot from behind the arc at the buzzer was off the mark.
“That’s what we want to see. That’s what we need to see. We need to see everybody when their opportunity comes to come in and play hard and take advantage of it,” Parrish said. “They’re learning how to play together and to give 100 percent of themselves for Pinecrest basketball. We’re getting there.”
Scarbrough had 18 points and Will Stites added 10 points for Pinecrest in the loss.
The Trojans’ J.J. Cobb had 18 points and Jordan McCall had 18 points as well.
The schedule for Wednesday’s games goes as follows: Willow Spring and Montgomery Central tip off a 4 p.m., followed by Chapel Hill and West Brunswick at 5:30 p.m., and Pinecrest takes on Mulgrave J.A.T.S. at 7 p.m.
In other action on Tuesday, Chapel Hill held off Willow Spring for a 76-63 win.
Trailing for most of the first quarter, a 3-pointer before the horn gave the Tigers (9-1) a 19-18 lead. From there, they never trailed.
Leading Chapel Hill in scoring was David Mirikwe with 16 points, Andrew Herring added 13 points and Thomas Evans and Ryan Mackinnon each had 10 points.
Willow Spring’s Viktor Alao scored 25 points.
In the first game, Montgomery Central defeated Mulgrave, 72-46.