After taking control of the clock with a well sustained drive in the first quarter, Union Pines was unable to hold off the athletes for Hoke County in the final three quarters of a 52-12 road Sandhills Athletic Conference loss Friday.
Union Pines (1-7, 0-4 Sandhills) took nearly 10 minutes off the clock on the opening drive of the game, scoring on a Noland Chappell touchdown run to lead 6-0 with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Hoke County stormed back in the second quarter, scoring in all three phases in the second quarter to take a 28-6 lead at halftime.
“At that point, they had run four offensive plays and they had a 14-6 lead on us,” Union Pines coach Jason Trousdale said.
A punt returned for a touchdown, followed by fumble recovery for a touchdown by the Bucks on the next Viking possession put two scores on the board in a matter of 40 seconds in the second quarter.
Union Pines posted its second touchdown with a scoring pass to senior receiver Kelby Wright to cut the lead to 42-12.
“They are just much more athletic than we are. We’ve got to get physical to play with anybody in this conference,” Trousdale said.
The Vikings take on Southern Lee at home next week.
