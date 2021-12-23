Pinecrest vs Hoggard 11.jpeg

Pinecrest's J.J. Goins drives against Hoggard Wednesday on the first day of the Holiday in the Pines event at home. Goins scored 18 points in the 59-56 loss.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Many times technical fouls can be looked back on as turning points in a close basketball game.

A pair of technical fouls were administered to the Pinecrest boys basketball team at the end of the third quarter against Hoggard Wednesday, and the fourth quarter felt like the Patriots were playing catch-up up until the final horn.

“That’s all on me. I told the guys that it was my fault. I shouldn’t have gotten that technical foul and put us in that foul,” Pinecrest coach Kellen Parrish said after the 59-56 loss on the opening day of the Holiday in the Pines event at home.

“The guys dug deep and kept fighting until the bitter end.”

Parrish and Pinecrest senior J.J. Goins received technical fouls at a heated point in the game at the end of the third quarter when a foul was called on a 3-point attempt by Hoggard’s Hoku Fisher.

The Patriots (4-3) had closed the quarter on a 6-0 run to make the score 40-39. Fisher hit six of the seven free-throw attempts at the line after the three tries at the line for the foul and four free throws for the technicals, and made it 46-39 entering the fourth quarter.

Goins took over for the Pinecrest offense in the fourth, scoring seven of the first 12 points and drew the Patriots within 52-51. Playing beyond his 5-foot-6 frame, Goins was fearless attacking the rim among the Vikings’ height across the front line.

“He’s just fearless. He’s one of the littlest guys out there, but he has the heart of a lion,” Parrish said. “He didn’t falter. Things didn’t go his way with the bad call on the travel. He hit a big three and kept fighting.”

Goins hit an off-balanced 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to make it a 57-56 ballgame, and after two free throws from Hoggard, Goins’ attempt at the buzzer to force overtime came up short.

The senior guard for the Patriots finished with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Colby Wallace added 13 points for Pinecrest.

Hoggard (7-1) was led in scoring by Fisher and Alonzo Dyson with 18 points each.

Pinecrest plays Cardinal Gibbons Thursday at 1 p.m.

“Go home. Go to bed. Get a shower and come back in the morning and try again tomorrow,” Parrish said.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

