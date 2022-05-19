Only two times in school history has the Pinecrest baseball team advanced to the regional final round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs.
This year’s Patriot bunch hopes to make it three times after Friday night. The 1979 state championship team is the only team in school history to win the regional, while the 1985 team lost in the regional round during its playoff run.
No. 2 Pinecrest (22-5) hosts No. 22 Apex (15-9) Friday at 7 p.m. A spot in next week’s best-of-three 4A East regional final is on the line. The winner of this game plays the winner between Topsail and Fuquay-Varina next week.
Apex defeated Garner on the road, 6-4, Tuesday in the third round of the playoffs. The Cougars dealt an upset over Holly Springs in the first round, 9-7, and then beat Heritage in the second round at home, 14-2.
The Cougars’ top bats include seniors Charley Hegemann and John Cnare, along with sophomore Chase Klingemann.
Hegeman is batting .459 with 16 RBIs and three homers. Cnare is batting .326 with 11 RBIs. Klingemann has a team-high 19 RBIs and also leads the team with nine doubles. The sophomore infielder has drawn attention from several in-state NCAA Division I programs.
The Cougars have four arms that have pitched more than 28 innings this season. Bryce Murray is unavailable after throwing 61 pitches against Garner.
Available pitchers include junior Alan Garod has thrown 35 ⅓ innings and struck out 30 batters, senior Aaron Kimbel has thrown 30 innings and struck out 25 batters and Ken Malacinski has pitched 28 ⅔ innings, striking out 27 batters. All three have a 2.80 ERA or greater.
Pinecrest’s offense has exploded the last two games to score a combined 23 runs on 18 hits.
The Patriots used junior pitcher Colby Wallace for the complete game Tuesday, and has ever other pitcher available for the matchup with the Cougars.
Pinecrest has won the last two games over Apex, with non-conference wins in 2016 and 2018.